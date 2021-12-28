Maldives sets 2 million tourists target for 2022

The target for next year is to bring in two million tourists to the Maldives, tourism minister Dr Abdulla Mausoom said Monday.

At the ceremony held at Velana International Airport (VIA) to mark the 1.3 millionth tourist arrival to the Maldives this year, Mausoom told reporters that he hoped to attract two million tourists next year.

The state budget for 2022 estimates annual tourist arrivals to be at 1.6 million, an increase of 400,000 over this year. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, 1.7 million tourists visited the Maldives in 2019.

The island nation achieved its initial tourist arrival target of one million in October and announced a revised target of 1.3 million by year-end.

At a small function held at Velana International Airport Monday afternoon, officials from the tourism ministry, Visit Maldives other relevant agencies welcomed the 1.3 millionth visitor.

Maldives reopened its borders for tourists of all nationalities on July 15, 2020, with rigorous procedures in place to ensure the safety of tourists and tourism workers.

Tourists are required to fill an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to their departure, as well as have a negative PCR test result, conducted 96 hours prior to their departure.

In order to strengthen the measures, the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine was initiated on February 1 with the government of Maldives set to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all citizens and residents of the country in the upcoming months.

Visit Maldives together with the tourism ministry has also launched the “I’m Vaccinated” campaign in order to share a positive message regarding the vaccination of staff working in the tourism sector as well as promoting the initiatives undertaken to ensure the Maldives remains one of the safest destinations in the world for travellers.

The ultimate target is to make Maldives the destination with the first fully vaccinated tourism sector in the world.