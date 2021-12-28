Eco-friendly floating Christmas Trees dazzle guests at THE OZEN COLLECTION

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO are both pulling out all stops to inspire guests with a 2021 Festive Celebration that feels extra merry and vibrant.

Festive celebrations bring alive old and new traditions, with the spectacular floating Christmas trees made entirely from sustainable materials adding a focal point to the decorations.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO

A 48.25-feet-high floating Christmas tree surrounded by clear turquoise waters and white sandy beaches enchants guests at Maadhoo island.

Glittering lights, stars and dazzling reflections in the lagoon complete the Christmas-card setting.

It took a team of 17 colleagues over 24 days of expert workmanship to complete this engineering feat, resulting in the tallest eco-friendly floating Christmas tree in the Maldives!

Preparations have been underway much longer, with teams collecting recyclable materials for over five months. About 200 bundles of reused

Kadjan (palm leaves), recovered from the water villa renovations, have been used to build the structure. In addition, there are 18 discarded bicycles and handmade metal stars, all lit with bright, multi-coloured LED lights adorning this one-of-a-kind Christmas tree.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

Sister resort, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, also features an enchanting 46-feet-high floating Christmas tree. Every bit as elegant as the rest of Bolifushi island, the Christmas tree adds to the lavish festive display while also boasting of a minimal carbon footprint.

Colleagues reused 36 empty engine oil barrels and 505 Regiform boxes to construct the frame.

It took a team of four colleagues about four months to complete this massive project.

To wrap up the holiday season, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has a Christmas Tree Coral Planting and Sinking ceremony to be held at Palms beach on 7 January 2021. Corals will be planted on the recycled tree and the frame will be sunk to the ocean floor. Treating guests to a delightful, timeless celebration.

Sustainability is at the heart of operations and the experience offered at THE OZEN COLLECTION. From earning Green Globe Certifications for both its resorts to building an impressive solar power setup, the brand has been steadily introducing impactful green initiatives.

THE OZEN COLLECTION creates timeless sanctuaries that exude tranquillity and inspiration. An abundance of sophisticated experiences seamlessly blended with a grand sense of space and design, tailored wellness journeys and an enriching culture set apart the brand’s two resorts in the Maldives.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016. THE OZEN COLLECTION’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, launched in December 2020.