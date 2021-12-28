JOALI donates to 3 Women’s Development Committees in Raa Atoll

JOALI is a passionate supporter of community engagement and women empowerment. To honour the economic aspirations of women, the resort promotes female education and vocational training with the aim of opening up avenues of self-sufficiency and opportunities for social entrepreneurship.

To foster community engagement and women empowerment, JOALI donated funds to support three Women’s Development Committees (WDC) in Raa atoll: Raa Innamaadhoo WDC, Raa Rasmaadhoo WDC, and Raa Maakurathu WDC.

The donations were handed over to the representatives from the WDCs by the JOALI team, together with JOALI Maldives’ General Manager, Enver Arslan, at a small gathering in Raa Maakurathu.

Enver highlighted the relationship that JOALI maintains with the communities in Raa atoll, and the hopes of building even closer ties through developing more community projects in the upcoming year.

The three WDCs will be utilising the funds for the following community development projects:

Raa Innamaadhoo WDC will renovate the island’s waste disposal area, as well as place dustbins at public areas around the island.

Raa Maakurathu WDC will develop a ‘Rayyithunge Hiyaa’, a public community space at the children’s park.

Raa Rasmaadhoo WDC will build a shaded waiting area for parents and students outside the school.

The donations will reach over 3,000 people living on these three nearby islands.

JOALI Maldives’ CSR strategy, Joy of Caring, focuses on Joy of Preserving, which promotes environmental initiatives; Joy of Supporting, which fosters community engagement; Joy of Empowering, which supports women empowerment; and Joy of Conserving, which drives operational sustainability.

