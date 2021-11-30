Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives appoints Mark Eletr as General Manager

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has appointed Mark Eletr as the resort’s General Manager.

Mark brings with him over 24 years’ experience in hospitality across leading luxury brands such as Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, Voyages Hotels & Resorts, Anantara Hotels & Resorts, Akaryn Hotel Group, Karma Group in stunning resort destinations such as Vietnam, Thailand, Abu Dhabi, the Great Barrier Reef and Hayman Island in Australia.

In his most recent role as General Manager, Mark spearheaded the opening of the Crowne Plaza Starbay Phu Quoc.

Of his appointment, Mark says: “My hospitality journey has taken me to some of the world’s most iconic luxury island destinations. It is an absolute privilege to be here in the Maldives working alongside my incredible team to continuously deliver true hospitality that the Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is known for.”

Located in the South Male Atoll, a mere 40 minutes by speedboat from the main Velana International Airport, the 32-acre Kandooma Maldives resort features spectacular architecture inspired by sea barnacles.

The resort exudes a tropical island atmosphere; its lush tropical greenery, white sand beaches and turquoise waters are more than enough paradise for guests to enjoy relaxed seclusion and privacy.

All the accommodation has been built around the edge of or on the water. Each villa type is fresh and contemporary in appearance, with clean lines and minimal clutter, incorporating all modern amenities, while retaining the warmth of natural wood finishes. Large picture windows mean that you are only a glance away from the great blue outdoors.

The Kandoo Kids Club – one of the largest children’s facilities in the Maldives with an outdoor splash pool — and daily activities coupled with the “Kids Stay & Eat Free” programme makes this the perfect retreat for family travellers.

The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, the proximity to world class diving and surf spots guided by the onsite PADI five-star dive centre and surf school, and “The Marquee” – a fully-fledged indoor event space catering up to 180 attendees — mean that there is something for everyone at Kandooma Maldives.