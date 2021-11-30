Campaign launched with American Express targeting affluent travellers from Germany, Austria

A campaign has been launched with American Express’s Travel Impressions, targeting affluent travellers from Germany & Austria.

Under the campaign a brochure consisting of information about the Maldives will be circulated to affluent cardholders of American Express starting from 26th November.

Travel Impressions is the vacations collection brand for American Express. They are exclusively contracted for the American Express to reach premium Card Members, receiving top-tier benefits. Their online product directory is uploaded on American Express websites and/or in American Express Smart Phone Apps.

The campaign with American Express targets 4,500 Centurion cardholders in the German and Austrian market by mailing an exclusive Maldives destination brochure featuring various, luxury properties directly to the cardholders.

Centurion cardholders are the highest spenders for the credit card firm. Becoming a Centurion card holder is on invitation by American Express only and requires year-long and strict obligations.

The Maldives is one of the Centurion card holders’ top travel destinations. The campaign with

Travel Impressions reaches the top target group for the Maldives from the German speaking markets which is defined by luxury travellers with a very high net disposable income.

During this campaign, priority will be given to market the destination as a safe haven for luxury travellers, emphasising on the unique geographical features of our scattered islands which offers maximum safety and seclusion for travellers.

It will market the unique experiences offered by our resorts, hotels, guesthouses, liveaboards, highlighting the strict measures in place for the safety of travellers, the latest travel guidelines and destination information.

The campaign is held in line with the strategies of Visit Maldives for these markets, not only will the content be in German language but it will also strengthen the Maldives brand with focused advertising on individual products and experiences.

So far this year Visit Maldives has held several activities for this market, including a virtual event by Aviareps targeting the German speaking markets, ITB Berlin Virtual, campaign with Connoisseur Circle, FVW e-learning program and Bentley Club Magazine campaign.