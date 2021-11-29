Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives unveils 30 new beach villas

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, a leading international hospitality company, has unveiled two new beach pool villa categories featuring 30 properties at Atmosphere Kanifushi in the Maldives.

Atmosphere Kanifushi recently won the ‘Leading Family Resort in the Maldives’ award by World Travel Awards for the second year in a row.

Atmosphere Kanifushi is located at the secluded Lhaviyani Atoll. This classic five-star island resort is accessible by a 35-minute seaplane ride from Malé International Airport.

Already a much sought-after hideaway for families seeking some tropical bliss, Atmosphere Kanifushi heightens the stay with additional villa categories to choose from.

The two new categories are Kanifushi Grand Pool Villa and Kanifushi Residence. Hidden beneath gently swaying palm trees, these villas are conveniently located at the centre of the island’s unique two-kilometre-long beach.

Kanifushi Residence

Kanifushi Residence fits the bill for ultimate family bonding. The 10 exclusive residences come with three bedrooms: a master bedroom, a kids bedroom and an attached nanny’s bedroom. There is also a living cum dining room with a pantry and an entertainment room.

Outside, guests have a standout 115 sqm free form swimming pool just step away from the white, sandy beach and aquamarine waters beyond. The pool is a sheer delight with its elevated sofa seating, semi-submerged sun loungers and a shallow kids area. Features like a spacious wooden deck with table seating and a cosy Maldivian swing make this a perfectly chilled out spot.

Kanifushi Grand Pool Villa

Designed to delight, the twenty new Kanifushi Grand Pool Villas are ideal for both families and couples. These one-bedroom island homes (241 sqm) with open-air bathrooms and luxurious amenities, always offer inspiring ocean views.

The veranda opens onto a tranquil garden area – where families and couples can enjoy quality time at a 42 sqm lap pool and deck. Shaded table seating and a gazebo with a Maldivian swing enhance the sun-soaked poolside vibe.

Mei P Pun, the General Manager of Atmosphere Kanifushi, said: “Our gorgeous pool villas offer the perfect holiday home for a memorable getaway. Spaciously built, these villas are the ideal holiday home for all ages, be it families, couples, or friends.”

“Guests can experience delicious dine-around, activities and adventures included within the Atmosphere Kanifushi Plan. There is something for everyone – magical snorkelling trips, romantic sunset cruises, live entertainment, sports and recreation, as well as a sprawling kids club with exciting daily activities.”

Additional services to enhance the experience

Along with the resort’s Atmosphere Kanifushi Plan, which creates a fully encompassing, hassle-free holiday experience, these new villas offer special benefits and services to please one and all.

After the picturesque journey to the island, guests are directly taken to their villas. A seamless check-in process at the villa ensures they can sit back and relish their welcome gifts. There is a refreshing spread of sparkling wine or champagne (for residence guests) and fresh canapes to kickoff the vacation in style.

Villa experience also includes a fruit basket, enhanced mini bar, two additional wine bottles — all refreshed daily. For special moments, there are complimentary fine dining experiences, depending on the nights of stay.

Indulgences just for Kanifushi Residence guests: Families staying at the Kanifushi Residence enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience. From sunrise to sunset, there’s an array of snacks and exclusive meals to enjoy together. Days start with an optional à la carte breakfast at THE SUNSET Bar. Then, there’s fresh coconut juice, a cookie jar, and high tea – all served in the villa – to look forward to throughout the day. Guests can even request one complimentary in-villa breakfast during the stay.

Exclusive butler service and buggy service add to the convenience. With a host of extras scattered throughout the stay – beach toys for kids, virgin coconut oil gifts, special turndown service, customised pillow menu, personalised departure memento– Kanifushi Residence is an all-ages vacation dream come true.