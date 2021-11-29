TTM Maldives 2021 begins

TTM Maldives 2021, Maldives leading travel trade show, kicked off on Sunday.

This year’s event is scheduled to be held as a hybrid event from 28-30 November 2021.

TTM Maldives 2021 began on Sunday with TTM Travel Summit held from 9am to 2pm at Meerumaa Events Conference Facility in Male.

TTM Travel Summit brings together thought leaders, industry shapers, and senior decision-makers who are professionally engaged with tourism in the Maldives.

This year’s summit focused on “Future opportunities, new normal procedures and what is next to come in the hospitality industry of the Maldives.”

This summit was inaugurated by the Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar.

Presentations were delivered by remarkable speakers, including:

Thoyyib Mohamed: Managing Director of Visit Maldives

Tolga Unan: Managing Director of Marina @ CROSSROADS and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives

Carolina Svensson: Head of Market Management, Indian Ocean, Dnata Travel Group

Julia Kaminski: Market Manager to Maldives and Sri Lanka, Dnata Travel Group

Mark Hehir: General Manager of The-Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The TTM Travel Summit will be followed by the TTM Prescheduled Meetings which will be held on 29th and 30th November along with the TTM Awards and Gala night that will be held on 30th November at Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives.

Partners of TTM Maldives 2021 include Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation, Ooredoo Maldives, Medtech Maldives, MTCC, Fuel Supplies Maldives, HRS International, Sri Lankan Airlines, Trans Maldivian Airways, Maldivian, Printlab, Keiretsu, Al Shaali Marine, Crossroads Maldives, Lotus Bikeshop, and MWSC.