Raffles Maldives Meradhoo appoints Jeffry Tan as new Resort Manager

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has announced the appointment of Jeffry Tan as its new Resort Manager.

Jeffry will be in charge of the resort’s overall operations, ensuring that guests continue to receive unique and extraordinary experiences.

Starting his career in the hospitality industry in 2007 having extensive luxury background as Director of Operations, Jeffry brings more than 14 years of executive experience to the role.

He took on the role of Rooms Division Head in his first overseas assignment in Nanjing, China, before transferring to Jakarta in a similar capacity.

He was then offered a position in Shanghai, where he was appointed Director of Operations, assisting the General Manager in managing the hotel as the next-in-line.

Jeffry has had various stints as a competent, focused and experienced Director of Operations from January 2019 to June 2020 at Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, EAM of Rooms at Fairmont Jakarta, DOR at Fairmont Nanjing & Assistant FOM at Fairmont Singapore.

Jeffry’s education is Degree of Bachelor of Arts (Merit), Sociology Major National University of Singapore, Certificate in Hospitality Management Cornell University Certificate in Leading Customer-Focused Teams Cornell University.

Throughout these years, he has gained extensive and valuable experience in hotel management, strategic planning, operational excellence, team building as well as several pre-opening projects.

Speaking of his appointment, Jeffry said: “I am extremely excited to be part of the incredible team at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo. It is truly one of the most beautiful resorts in the Indian Ocean and I look forward to welcoming guests to this unique destination and provide unforgettable experiences.”

The resort says it is confident that Jeffry’s vast experience will be beneficial for its operations.