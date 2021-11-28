Amilla Maldives introduces Shisha Sommeliers in partnership with Nu Air Shisha

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences is renowned for continually innovating, with guest satisfaction and high quality products at the heart of all its operations. Since many guests enjoy experiencing shisha during the sultry evenings overlooking the lagoon, the Amilla Islanders decided to seek out premium shisha services for them.

As a result, Amilla has now teamed up with Nu Air Shisha, a contemporary shisha company which has been refining its products for the past three years to create the smoothest and most aromatic experiences.

Nu Air will offer dedicated Shisha Sommliers to provide an outstanding level of service to Amilla’s guests. The professional shisha staff will be based on the pristine shores of Amilla so they can be on hand to offer in-person advice on the perfect shisha style and flavours, tailored to each guest.

Amilla Maldives’ newly-appointed Food & Beverage Manager, Leon Dias, has overseen the creation of Amilla’s new shisha service.

Leon says: “Partnering with Nu Air Shisha is a great opportunity for our hotel and for our guests. With their international recognition and premium quality offerings, their products are an excellent addition to the services we provide.”

Leon joins Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences with a rich experience of 13 years in the food and beverage industry, including posts in the UK at Edinburgh’s Mariott International, and the Middle East as Restaurant Manager at JA Resorts & Hotels.