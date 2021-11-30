Trans Maldivian Airways expands fleet

The newest addition to the Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) fleet, a De Havilland DHC-6 Twin Otter touched down at Velana International Airport Monday evening, journeying from Indonesia.

The airline welcomed a new aircraft last October as well and is expanding its fleet steadily, looking to hit the magic figure of 60 aircraft soon.

Maldives is seeing a bustling season this year with the opening up of several of its key markets. As the preferred link between guests and their resorts, the latest inclusions to its fleet equips Trans Maldivian to be geared up to cater to the growing number of tourist arrivals from current and upcoming resorts whilst providing its partners with greater flexibility.

More than 300 TMA flights take to the Maldivian skies every single day, connecting guests from Velana International Airport to over 80 resorts in the Maldives, further solidifying Trans Maldivian’s pivotal role in the Maldivian Tourism Industry.