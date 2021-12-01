Visit Maldives kicks off major marketing campaign with TUI in German market

Visit Maldives kicks off a major marketing campaign targeting the German market with TUI. The campaign is to be held from 29th November 2021 till 3rd April 2022.

The TUI Group is the world market leader in tourism and its brands benefit from more than 50 years of experience. TUI is the tour operator with one of the best experienced customer service and has been voted no. 1 service champion in the category tour operator by 1.5 million poll respondents.

TUI offers a wide range of customised travel products to customers and creates carefree and relaxing holidays with exceptional quality and service.

Activities to be held during the campaign between Visit Maldives and TUI Germany includes advertising, press releases, newsletters, social media activities, trade communications with dedicated emails distributed to the partners and clientele of TUI Austria.

These advertising and dedicated content will promote Maldives as a safe haven, emphasising on the geographical formation of our scattered islands which offer natural social distancing.

The campaign will focus on marketing the Maldivian tourism products (resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards), the experiences unique to the Maldives, and the stringent measures in place at our properties.

Latest information about the destination will be relayed to travel trade and tourists from the German market through this campaign.

This campaign will support top tour operators from the German market to boost sales to Maldives, creating destination awareness and support the efforts of tour operators and agents promoting and selling the destination during the peak season. This campaign would also enable us to increase bookings and arrivals from the German market.

The German market is among the top performing source markets of tourist arrivals to the Maldives. As of November 29th, Maldives welcomed 1,153,013 tourists to the country with Germany ranking 3rd, with 81,484 arrivals or 7.2 percent of the total arrivals.

Visit Maldives have been holding several activities globally including roadshows, webinars, joint campaigns with travel and trade partners from Germany, participation in fairs and exhibitions targeting the German speaking market. This includes a campaign with Connoisseur Circle, FVW e-learning program, campaign with Imagine Magazine, Bentley Club Magazine campaign and participating in the virtual edition of ITB Berlin earlier this year.