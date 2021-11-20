Tropical-chic festive season at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi

Set in one of the Maldives’ largest crystal-clear lagoons, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is the ultimate destination for a picture-perfect festive holiday.

After months of unrest and uncertainty, this Christmas guests are invited to reset, reconnect, rediscover and relieve in the otherworldly Maldivian setting.

The resort has organised a host of fun and educational activities both underwater and on land to keep its discerning guests entertained for the most awaited season of the year.

From Michelin-starred tasting menus to countless interactive initiatives to preserve and protect our environment, from world-class wellness visiting practitioners to mood-boosting fitness programs, there’s no limit to what one can experience on the island this Christmas.

Reset mind, body

At Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, holistic and ancient wellbeing disciplines are combined with personalised treatments at the island-inspired Willow Stream Spa, exceptional fitness facilities, world-class coaches and new nourishing plant-based menus.

Those looking to develop a closer relationship with their inner self and the natural surroundings can join resident instructor Lamy for peaceful sunrise or sunset yoga sessions while fitness junkies can boost endorphin levels with the resort’s bespoke FIT programme, comprising of private personal training sessions and boxing lessons.

Tennis fans can release their inner Nadal on the island’s splendid court and improve their technique with the new private tennis clinics, while families can bond with a friendly match on the football pitch.

This festive season, gift yourself with peace of mind and embark on a journey of self-healing, emotional regeneration and personal discovery as part of the new visiting wellness practitioner series.

The series will continue throughout 2022 and will include world-renowned personalities from the worlds of fitness, holistic wellbeing, and aesthetic medicine.

Reconnect with nature

Built on an ethos of positive environmental impact, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi enables eco-conscious travellers to reconnect with the surrounding nature while also protecting and preserving it.

Home to the world’s first and only coral regeneration project in the form of an underwater art installation, the Coralarium, Fairmont Maldives recently launched the Turtle Ranger programme.

Budding marine biologists can learn how to track critically endangered Hawksbill Turtles from the resort’s very own Resident Marine Biologist, Sam Dixon, who spearheads the island’s environmental projects. Sam oversees the children release hatchlings into the ocean, care for nests, plant crucial new coral and snorkel one of the most biodiverse reefs in the world.

Ready in time for the festive, Fairmont Maldives will be the first Maldivian resort to host a Sustainability Lab. A hub of eco-education, the Sustainability Lab will turn plastic waste into bespoke souvenirs and unique products, educate guests and empower local communities, helping the resort achieve its goal of being the first zero waste generating resort in the Maldives and becoming the main recycling centre in the North Malé region.

Boasting some of the world’s most pristine beaches and mesmerising marine life, Fairmont Maldives provides guests with a vibrant setting for a wealth of adrenaline-filled activities: from canoeing the lagoon to paddle boarding, from jet ski to kayak, recharge and boost your mood with a menu of water-based, upskilling experiences.

Intrepid guests can go on exciting diving and snorkelling excursions, exploring the 9km house reef and crystal-clear lagoon (seasonal activity). Only a short boat ride away from the beach, they will be enchanted by manta ray cleaning stations – where gliding rays stop to be cleaned by tiny fish – swim with guitar sharks and reef sharks while rubbing shoulders with the 40 resident turtles and a variety of vibrant reef fish.

Rediscover your zest for life

Thanks to the extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime experiences available at Fairmont Maldives, this festive season will be all about creating life-long memories.

Families can enjoy their favourite movies under the stars with a pop-up cinema experience at the Tented Jungle Villas – safari-style lodgings in the heart of the island’s jungle – or rekindle with their other half at the tranquil Willow Stream Spa.

Epicureans can feast on the mouth-watering creations of three passionate visiting chefs. Decorated with two Michelin stars, chef Mickael Viljanen will take over AZURE restaurant from 29th December to 3rd of January and serve up a 6-course tasting menu inspired by his awarded Dublin restaurant; the Greenhouse.

Acclaimed chef Alexandre Demard will bring to the island famed French delights, including his signature Onion Soup, topped with savory foamy cream, while diners at Onu Onu can taste the Thai-Balinese aromatic dishes of top female chef, Sojinda Tongtawin.

Culture vultures interested in discovering the local way of life can do so with carefully curated experiences by Fairmont Maldives.

Join the team for a fishing expedition as the sun disappears behind the water or hop aboard a boat with a picnic basket and snorkel-mask in hand, sailing to a deserted island for an otherworldly sandbank picnic.

Socially conscious travellers can visit one of the nearby inhabited islands and meet the local community to learn about their culture and experience their way of life (subject to local regulations).

Relieve

To welcome 2022 in style, the resort will host a tropical-chic masquerade party featuring music from the talented ABBA Tribute Band and a whole host of other sensational acts. A spectacular firework show will light up the beautiful Maldivian sky as the clock turns to midnight.

Thanks to the world-famous bespoke Fairmont service, state-of-the-art island facilities and thoughtfully designed packages, at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi guests can enjoy the most seamless and carefree of stays.

With the new all-inclusive Limitless Festive Season package guests can enjoy sumptuous daily buffet breakfast and lunch at the island’s vibrant dining hub, Raha Market, and sip non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks around the clock.

For dinner, guests are free to choose between a three-course meal at the beachfront Onu Onu – the vibrant social heart of the resort – or a three-course sushi feast at the Japanese restaurant, Kata.

The Limitless Festive Season package costs from $3326++ and can be booked until 30 November 2021 for stays between 21 December 2021 and 10 January 2022. For further information please visit https://www.fairmont-maldives.com/festive-season/