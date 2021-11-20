Raffles Maldives Internship Programme introduced

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo initiates a one of a kind community centric project for the very first time in the history of the Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll.

The resort is proud to introduce the Raffles Maldives Internship Program, a uniquely curated and career focused skills development initiative to recruit and build local communities’ knowledge and interest in the hospitality sector, by providing young talents to learn and rediscover their passion for hospitality.

Raffles being a pioneer in the Hospitality sector since 1887, has revolutionised the way forward for more than a century and continues to do so.

Apart from being renowned worldwide for its legendary services in curating bespoke luxury experiences, Raffles holds true to nurturing some of finest men and women the industry has ever seen. And having access to a vast set of resources and knowledge from across 110 plus countries through Accor makes it one of the leading brands to grow with.

The Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Internship Programme was conceptualised two years ago when the property was opened back in 2019, and had to be put on hold due to the global pandemic.

As now we move into the new normal, Raffles is staying true to its ideology to mobilise local talents, officially launched the program on 5th Nov 2021 at the Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll Education Centre.

Under the patronage of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo’ s General Manager Amila Handunwala and Director of Talent and culture Dhakshina Moorthy along with the School Principal, its staff, parents and students, the first batch of seven Interns were handed over their letters of appointment to commence their journey in the hospitality sector with Raffles Maldives Meradhoo.

The event was also graced by local council member Zaleef Abdulla who was humbled by the efforts of a global hospitality brand such as Raffles in taking the initiative to develop young talents especially far south of Male, where there is much work needed in skills development especially in the tourism sector.

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, sees opportunity in local talents and strongly upholds the values of industry, its norms and is proud to be part of grooming the next generation of hospitality professionals in the Maldives, in the Raffles style of work and culture, adhering to some of the finest standards both locally and internationally.

By introducing this programme, Raffles doesn’t just change the lives of the recently recruited Interns but opens a doorway to one of the largest Atolls and in turn the whole of Maldives to learn and grow together, what they call, sharing the heartiest experience with the world and growing together to foster a sustainable future for both the resort and surrounding communities alike.

Both teachers and parents were quite thrilled and honoured to have their students and children to be part of such a prestigious programme. They believe this opens doors to the currently graduating students from their high school with a diploma in hospitality and encourages others alike to follow in such programmes, as tourism is a growing industry in the Maldives and the need for highly skilled workforce is forever in demand.

The General Manager along with Raffles Talents and Culture see this as an opportunity to reinstate the core values of Raffles as a global hospitality leader and seeks to be a beacon of hope and encouragement towards a sustainable development programme for tourism in the southern parts of Maldives.