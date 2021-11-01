The Ritz-Carlton Maldives appoints Aminath Malsa Shiyam as Front Office Supervisor

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has promoted Aminath Malsa Shiyam from At Your Service Agent to Front Office Supervisor.

Malsa joined The Ritz-Carlton Maldives in April and has shown her great dedication and commitment throughout. Her drive in providing genuine care to the guests and to the Ladies and Gentlemen is certainly something that The Ritz-Carlton Maldives must be proud of.

Malsa has played a very important role in assisting the team and providing all types of support for a smoother day to day operations.

Prior to this promotion, which comes into effect on November 15, Malsa has also taken a challenge being one of the first Learning Coaches of this property. She believes that the knowledge shared to one another leads to the team’s great success.

Malsa’s experience in Front Office Department as well as her enthusiasm to learn and grow has made her ready for the next level of her career.

“Please join us in celebrating Malsa’s meaningful career journey with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands,” an announcement read.

“We congratulate her for this career milestone.”

