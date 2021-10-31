Glam, glitz festive experiences at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Angsana Ihuru

Underwater adventures, cultural activities, beach fashion show, and festive performances set against a stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean await guests of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Angsana Ihuru this year.

Island festivities

The Festive Celebration will begin with the Decorating and Lighting of the Christmas Trees on both islands.

Christmas Eve will be traditional with a slight twist as Santa will arrive by dhoni instead of the sleigh on the 24th, followed by lively Christmas Carols while guests enjoy cocktails and canapés.

On the morning of the 25th, Santa and his divers will visit the Rannamaari Wreck to check out the resident guitarfish, jacks, and batfish, while the evening will be filled with magic and wonders.

Activities such as Toddy Sunset Ritual and Local Market Experience will showcase local culture and tradition.

In addition, Moodhu Collection Fashion Show and Bazaar will commence at Banyan Tree Beach, featuring a selection of Banyan Tree Gallery Items and hand-painted t-shirts designed by the talented in-house artist and the Executive Housekeeper of Angsana Ihuru, Abdulla Shakeeb.

Guests are encouraged to glam up in white and gold for New Year’s Eve, or they can come as they are, even barefoot if they prefer.

The much-anticipated activity ‘Swim Across the Channel,’ an 890-meter swim between the two islands, will also take place on the first of January to start the year with fun-filled and healthy activity.

‘Tis the season for kiddies

A series of fun activities await for the kids at Angsana Ihuru’s newly opened Kids Club.

There is something for the little ones every day, plus an exciting kiddies Magic Workshop will leave them in awe. For something a little more festive, kids can decorate their own gingerbread man, create Christmas cards or go Treasure Hunting.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Angsana Ihuru are located in North Male’ Atoll, just 25 minutes away by speedboat from the airport. The two resorts are about 890 meters away from each other, less than 5 minutes by boat.

Each island has its unique charm, and guests staying in any of the two resorts can enjoy the best of both worlds.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, a Spa-centric all-pool villa resort, is a haven for those who seek a relaxing retreat.

Angsana Ihuru, the perfect spot for the active, is a Dive-centric resort home to the legendary Rannamaari Wreck.