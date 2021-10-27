Kandolhu Maldives appoints new island hosts

Kandolhu Maldives is proud to announce the appointment of a new management couple at the forefront of the award-winning island resort.

Guillaume Aublet helms the role of Resort Manager while his second-in- command and real-life partner, Monika Angliker takes over as Guest Services Manager.

Born in France, Guillaume is an accomplished hotelier who has garnered over 26 years of experience in a globe-trotting journey across Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Fiji, Seychelles, the Caribbean, and the Maldives. An oenology enthusiast, he has held several positions in F&B operations before advancing to senior management roles.

In 2017, he joined Baros Maldives Resort as Executive Resident Manager and then moved on to become the Resort Manager of Vakkaru Maldives Resort.

Prior to his appointment in Kandolhu, he served as General Manager for a luxury island resort and marina accommodation in Saint Vincent and the

Grenadines.

Remarking about living and working for a small and intimate property, “Kandolhu is exactly the type of property | was looking for. A good size to deliver intimate service while working with a team that you can help and see growing,” says Guillaume.

A Swiss national, Monika leads the Front Office team lending her valuable skills in quest service management.

She paved her career as a flight attendant for Swissair before changing directions in the hotel sector. She has served as Guest Services Executive and then as Guest Relation Manager in Baros Maldives Resort.

With her distinctive vantage in hospitality, she aims to contribute her aptitude in understanding guest expectations to help form memorable and lasting impressions.

Amiable and perceptive, the new island hosts complement the dynamic team of Kandolhu. Together they aim to make unwavering connections and continue steering Kandolhu towards greater heights.

Kandolhu presents the brilliance of authentic hospitality paired with raw luxury and intuitive service. Fringed by a house reef offering endless underwater adventures and a plethora of dining options, this tiny island makes for that perfect haven.

Kandolhu Maldives – Intimate luxury, genuine people.