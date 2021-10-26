Visit Maldives ready to welcome millionth traveller

The isles of Maldives are truly beyond compare. Scattered like pearls across the crystalline waters of the Indian oceans, travellers all across the world dream of Maldives.

Last year, Maldives was one of the first destinations to open borders for international travellers. We entered 2021 with hope and optimism, and in a few weeks, we will welcome the millionth traveler to visit the Maldives this year.

A reflection

The Maldives success and achievements is a reflection and testament to the perseverance, ingenuity, creativity, and passion of the tourism industry, the health sector, and beyond.

As we approach the milestone of welcoming the one millionth visitor for the year, we at Maldives Marketing Public Relations and Corporation (MMPRC) take a look back at the effort, dedication and the work we have done, with the sincere aim of making this a reality.

We entered 2021 with a difficult task at hand. At a time when people across the world showed increasing reluctance to travel, and with travel restrictions in place across the globe, it was our mission to promote the Maldives and show the world that we are a safe haven.

The blessings of our unique geography, with our scattered islands and our unique ‘one-island-one-resort’ concept makes us one of the safest destinations in the world.

And ultimately, we were responsible for regaining travellers’ trust and confidence by promoting the Maldives as a safe haven during those challenging times. Needless to say, it was not an easy feat.

Ever since the onset of the pandemic, our strategy was to maintain destination presence across the globe so that travellers will keep dreaming of the Maldives. We aimed to position Maldives as the top of the mind destination for travellers as soon as borders opened for leisure travel once again in these markets.

Work of MMPRC

So far in 2021, we have taken part in 25 leading fairs across the world and conducted five physical roadshows and one virtual roadshow.

At each of these events, we provided the opportunity for our industry partners to take part along withVisit Maldives to showcase their sought-after products and unique experiences.

The Maldives pavilions are always beautifully constructed – designed carefully to showcase the aesthetics that makes the Maldives so beautiful. It is not rare for us to hear that the Maldives stands out at fairs and events that we have been part of.

So far this year, we have conducted over 39 campaigns with various stakeholders on a variety of platforms. We have conducted campaigns with leading travel agencies across the globe, world-famous publications, major airlines such as Qatar Airways, and on TV channels such as CNN, among many others.

These are simply a few of the many countless stakeholders we have conducted campaigns with.

If you have seen pictures of the turquoise waters of Maldives flood social media, part of it is due to the many familiarisation trips we have conducted with leading media, celebrities, and so on. In fact, we have conducted 22 familiarisation trips so far this year.

We have also conducted six global campaigns this year. We are collaborating with Expedia, InsideFlyer, Skyscanner, Qatar Airways and CNN on these global campaigns. Through these campaigns, we have reached a staggering 59,738,116,794 potential travelers, with an estimated media value of $119,595,365.

Each marketing activity is possible due to the hard-working marketeers, industry partners, stakeholders and others. It is our mandate to provide equal and fair opportunities for all our industry stakeholders in all of the marketing campaigns we conduct. Whichever fair we take part in, we do so with our industry partners. Whichever roadshow we host, we provide the opportunity for our partners to showcase their products and connect with the global travel trade.

Millionth travellers

The success of the marketing activities are ultimately reflected through two elements; the positive image and adoration travellers have for the Maldives and quantitatively it is reflected in the arrival figures. As we are preparing to welcome the one millionth traveler to the

Maldives this year, we reflect upon the past months and are proud to say that the marketing activities conducted at MMPRC are showing positive results.

We at MMPRC hope for nothing but success in the future to come. We are also confident that whatever crisis comes our way, we are well-equipped and prepared to face the challenges head on and persevere.