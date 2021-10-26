Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives hosts Anabel Chew from Barre fitness studio for wellness week

Another week of wellness is coming to Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives. The resort hosts Anabel Chew, co-founder of WeBarre, Asia’s leading Barre fitness studio in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Anabel is set to lead the resort’s guests on a wellness journey to strengthening body and mind through fitness and mindful exercises from 8th to 14th November 2021.

Bringing her expertise in WeBarre workout that combines the best ballet technique, pilates and strength training, Anabel incorporated techniques that will help guests wake their body while being present in the moment and focus on themselves.

Trained as a Hatha Yoga and Pilates instructor, Anabel and Grand Park Kodhipparu invite guests to join complimentary classes in the morning and evening.

To experience the Wellness Week, take upon the “Last Minute Offer” and receive up to 35% off on Best Available Rate for any overwater or beach villa. The offer includes daily breakfast at The Edge for two persons.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, is conveniently located a 20-minutes speedboat ride from Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives.

The resort features 120 idyllic overwater villas, beach villas, and a two-bedroom grand residence. Guests can enjoy culinary delight from 3 different restaurants, a pampering experience at the award-winning overwater Spa, and various marine and watersports activities.

The resort is also a perfect place for families fully equipped with games and amusement at the Beach Club and Little Explore’s Kids Club.