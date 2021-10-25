Vakkaru Maldives scoops 3 prestigious awards at 2021 World Travel Awards

Vakkaru Maldives ends another year on a high with multiple wins at the 28th World Travel Awards 2021.

The private island sanctuary, which only opened doors in 2017, scooped three prestigious titles this year.

For the second year in a row, it was crowned the Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort. Industry experts and guests also voted again for the sprawling signature four-bedroom Vakkaru Over Water Residence as the Maldives Leading Hotel Suite and the Indian Ocean’s Leading Hotel Suite.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards acknowledges, rewards and celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. With winners in each category determined by travel and tourism industry professionals and everyday travellers, it is the ultimate stamp of industry excellence.

These new honours validate the world-class facilities and signature hospitality that Vakkaru Maldives offers its guests and reinforce its position as one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives and the Indian Ocean.

The resort has set itself apart with innovative hospitality concepts and memorable guest experiences, such as the launch of “Vakkare” last year. This enhanced service standard focuses on providing the utmost care in all its forms, with a commitment from all members of the Vakkaru team to make a sincere and creative effort to surpass guest expectations.

Additionally, vacationers can also enjoy a range of unparalleled experiences. These range from signature wellness treatments for the body, mind and soul in the luxurious overwater Merana spa and sunrise yoga sessions on the pristine white sand beach to private tennis lessons with some of the world’s top players and the finest gourmet experiences to be had in the Maldives.

With its enviable location in Baa Atoll, named a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2011, the luxury resort also offers some of the Indian Ocean’s best bluewater experiences, from scuba diving and snorkelling to watersports.

Couples embarking on a life journey together can enjoy several exceptionally romantic experiences at this private water retreat. These include exclusive night-time use of the spa, where indulgent treatments are followed by a healthy and nutritious dinner underneath the starry skies. Or, private excursions to a nearby sandbank to enjoy Champagne and canapés as they admire another spectacular Indian Ocean sunset.

With the double title of “Maldives Leading Hotel Suite” and “Indian Ocean’s Leading Hotel Suite”, the luxurious Vakkaru Over Water Residence is well suited to families or a group of friends looking to enjoy the ultimate holiday in complete privacy.

Drawing on the rich traditions of Maldivian style, it is one of the largest overwater residences in the country. And located at the end of the water villa jetty, it guarantees unobstructed views of the ocean’s Fifty Shades of Blue and the spectacular sunsets.

The two-storey residence, spread over 971 square metres, has its own infinity pool and comes with a dedicated chef. Inside the sprawling space are four bedrooms and perfectly fitted bathrooms with spacious tubs and private steam rooms.

Outside, the vast, versatile terrace includes a dining area, multiple relaxation spaces, a private spa pavilion and a staircase that leads directly to the sea.

Other thoughtful guest benefits include VIP passage through Malé’s Velana International Airport. In addition, the on-call team of butlers facilitate numerous in-resort and in-villa privileges on the island, from complimentary sundowners and private beach barbecues to family film nights with unlimited popcorn, candyfloss and ice cream, and celebratory afternoon teas.

Speaking about the resort’s latest accolades, Iain McCormack, General Manager, Vakkaru Maldives, said: “This recognition for the second year in succession is a wonderful honour. These awards are a testament to the tireless efforts of all Vakkaru team members to deliver our brand of inspirational hospitality and exceptional service to every guest.”

“There is no greater reward for us than knowing that we were able to exceed guest expectations. These important wins will encourage us to continue working with even more enthusiasm to offer our guests extraordinary and memorable experiences at our timeless sanctuary.”

Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve renowned for its spectacular sea life, Vakkaru Maldives is a timeless sanctuary recently named the Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort in the World Travel Awards.

An awe-inspiring 30-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island, shaded by coconut palms and blessed with calming ocean views and powder-soft white-sand beaches.

Here 113 beautifully appointed Over Water and Beach Villas are elegantly designed to respect their surroundings, while exceptional dining experiences and amenities await.

Among our industry-leading offerings is overwater Merana Spa, complete with an Ayurveda practice and a regular host to residencies by the world’s most inspiring wellness practitioners.

Children and teens are generously catered for in the Parrotfish Club and Coconut Club respectively, while guests of all ages can play against world-famous pros through a best-in-class coaching partnership with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis.

Threading all those services and facilities together, our unique hospitality concept Vakkare places a sincere, proactive commitment to care at the core of all we do.

For more information, visit www.vakkarumaldives.com.