Visit Maldives hosts high tea for Indian media, influencers

Visit Maldives hosts high tea for media and influencers from the Indian market, following the conclusion of the MILT Congress, held in Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences.

The high tea was held on 6th October as part of the effort to strengthen the relationship between Visit Maldives and the Indian media and influencers.

Speaking during the event, Managing Director of Visit Maldives, Thoyyib Mohamed acknowledged the support received from Indian media/influencers for promoting Maldives and marketing the destination as a safe haven for Indian travellers.

He spoke on the growing segments of tourism available in the Maldives, especially the opportunities available in the MICE segment for corporate and business clients.

He added that Maldives is expanding to cater to different segments of tourists from India, including those traveling during festive seasons, long weekends and families traveling for small intimate celebrations.

Over 15 journalists, bloggers and influencers attended this high tea and held discussion with Visit Maldives regarding ways to boost collaborations to increase Maldives’ brand presence in India. This was a great opportunity for Visit Maldives to meet the Indian media and influencers in a casual setting, to thank them for their continued support in promoting Maldives, while discussing future partnerships.

During this meeting Visit Maldives provided the latest information on our newly launched Redefining MICE campaign, which aims to promote Maldives as an upcoming MICE destination. During the high tea we also held small target groups which facilitated one to one discussion and information sessions.

The purpose of the event was to promote the Maldives as an emerging top destination to conduct meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions. Furthermore, it aimed to provide the latest destination information, travel guidelines and promote the Maldives as a safe haven.

So far this year, Visit Maldives has conducted a group media, celebrity and travel agents familiarisation trip targeting the Indian market. Considering the success of these activities, Visit Maldives has plans to hold other similar trips in the coming days.

Other activities held to further promote the destination in the Indian market include roadshow, webinars, joint social and digital media campaigns with Indian stakeholders, and participation in fairs and exhibitions. Many such activities are planned ahead for this market for the remainder of the year as well.

Currently India is the top source market to the Maldives, with arrival figures growing exponentially throughout 2021. By 23rd September Maldives had welcomed a total of 843,552 tourists out of which 191,824 or 22.7% were from India.

The growing number of arrivals from India to Maldives has enabled them to lead in the top 10 source market list for several years.