Innahura Maldives Resort expands organic vegetable, herb garden

Innahura Maldives Resort, part of Crown & Champa Resorts, has recently expanded its organic vegetable & herb garden.

Accessible by a footpath, the sustainable garden at Innahura Maldives successfully grows various local produce, enabling the resort to serve guests and team members the freshest and healthiest options on a regular basis. Some vegetables under cultivation include radishes, cucumbers, eggplants, and herbs such as Thai basil, green peppers, and lemongrass.

The Gardening team are passionately working to maintain the garden alongside the participation of other resort associates.

As part of the expansion, the vegetable & herb garden, located at the heart of the island, now has protective barriers to keep the produce from damages. More varieties of vegetables, such as sweet corn and summer squash, are being planted.

Additionally, the team have started to grow fragrant herbs like mint, rosemary, oregano, and chives – all of which are incorporated into the signature dishes and tastefully crafted cocktails that guests can enjoy at the resort’s restaurants and bars.

Executive Chef, Naresh Ramalingam, says that harvesting fresh and naturally sourced produce provides him with the opportunity to create culinary experiences that stay true to Innahura’s ‘garden-to-table’ ethos.

He also adds that there will be a number of unique experiences soon, where guests can pay a visit to the garden, participate in harvesting, and learn more about the cultivation of crops on the island.

Alongside the thriving organic vegetable and herb garden, plants indigenous to the Maldives are now being nurtured for landscaping and intensifying the property’s tropical surroundings, with different species of flowers starting to flourish, including common daisies, hibiscus, West Indian Lantana, and Jungle geranium.

Innahura: Your laid-back paradise

Innahura Maldives is a 78 all-beach bungalow resort located in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, offering a fun, laid-back atmosphere perfect for sunseekers, the young, and the young at heart.

All villas are directly situated on the beach, just a stone’s throw away from the unbelievably blue lagoon, and feature modern facilities with a traditional Maldivian twist. Here, holidaymakers of all ages can enjoy an easy life.

For further information, please visit www.innahura.com or email reservations@innahura.com.