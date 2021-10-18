Kuramathi Maldives welcomes new team members

Kuramathi Maldives warmly welcomes to its pristine shores the newest additions to its dynamic team, with the joining of Harrish “Harry” Manggaring Aniceto as the resort’s Learning & Development Manager and Michaela “Michi” Richter as its Resident Marine Biologist.

Hailing from the Philippines, Harry holds vast experience in the hospitality industry spanning 13 years with exposure across various areas such as Food & Beverage, Front Office, Sales & Marketing, Human Resources, Learning & Development and Total Quality Management. He has held several positions in the Philippines, Middle East, and most recently, the Maldives.

In his new role, Harry will spearhead learning and development initiatives and create training programmes that align with the resort’s vision and values. He hopes to share his expertise in driving the team’s potential to achieve service excellence and consistency.

Another newcomer is German national Michi, the resort’s resident Marine Biologist who brings an extensive background in tropical marine environment specialising in elasmobranchs, cetacean and turtle conservation, and coral restoration. She earned her master’s degree in Marine Biodiversity and Conservation with assignments in Australia, Indonesia, Ireland, Madagascar, Malta, and Thailand.

Taking the helm of the resort’s Eco Centre, she will oversee the resort’s conservation efforts as part of the environmental committee of Kuramathi. Her focus includes organising snorkelling tours, collaborating with organisations such as the Manta Trust and Olive Ridley Project for wildlife identification and monitoring, and conducting marine life presentations to raise awareness on environmental protection and engage guests on the resort’s green initiatives.

With their new appointments, these passionate individuals are both eager to contribute their valuable skills in their respective departments and help shape memorable guest experiences in Kuramathi.

Kuramathi is one of the first resorts to open in the Maldives and is part of Universal Resorts of Universal Enterprises Private Ltd, a 100% Maldivian owned company, and the pioneers of tourism in the Maldives.

Situated in Rasdhoo Atoll archipelago, Kuramathi Maldives is 1.8 km in length and tapers to a pristine stretch of white sandbank, lending a dramatic quality to the idyllic surroundings of turquoise lagoons, tropical jungle and flora.

Catering to all budgets, 12 distinct choices of villas are on offer, ranging from the individual Beach Villas to the idyllic Water Villas with Pool.

Dining options are diverse with many restaurants, bars and great-value all inclusive packages, topped off with Maldivian service – welcoming, genuine and friendly.

There is something for everyone on this paradisiacal haven that embodies Maldives in a natural setting.