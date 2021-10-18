The Nautilus Maldives invites guests to celebrate holiday season with uniquely curated festive programme

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a selection of truly imaginative, fun-filled and meaningful ways to create lasting memories and magical holiday moments with your loved ones at the ultra-luxurious bohemian hideaway nestled in the UNESCO biosphere reserve of Maldives’ renowned Baa Atoll, The Nautilus.

Especially in these challenging times, celebrating the holidays with friends and family feels extra precious and The Nautilus is an idyllic canvas on which guests can paint meaningful memories together and truly savour the season.

At The Nautilus, there are no clocks, no deadlines, no closing times – only a dreamy array of possibilities in a safe and joyful environment that lets guests relax, recharge and reconnect for the holidays.

The Nautilus’ team of House Masters are dedicated to ensuring utterly bespoke, memory-of a-lifetime holiday experiences for young and old alike and have curated a dazzling array of options from which to choose.

Younger Nautilus guests can expect to be spoilt for choice with their own activities including an Elf Zumba dance party, Mocktail Competition and a beachside Christmas Crab Race where island crabs compete at an impressive pace.

There are also a number of treasure and scavenger hunts including the Candy Cane Chase, New Year’s and Christmas Day Scavenger Hunts, Chocolate Hunt, and a Pirate’s Treasure Hunt.

Festive crafting opportunities for Young Wonderers abound with Santa-hat making, coconut painting, letters for Santa, a pastry workshop, and more. For movie time at the beach, there are special showings of holiday favourites such as A Christmas Carol and The Grinch.

There are simply too many exciting things to do and experience, and there is too little time.

The more mature – and the young at heart – can look forward to a world of relaxation with holistic body and mind healing treatments focusing on relaxation and stress relief.

Retreat to the blissful cocoon of the Solasta Spa and renew yourself, mind, body and soul. Throughout the holidays, Solasta spa invites guests to decompress with morning and evening yoga, meditation sessions or an Immunity Boost at Naiboli.

Festive gourmet delights prepared by the award-winning culinary team await guests with such fabulous gastronomic indulgences as a Spice Soirée, a colourful cornucopia of international flavours and textures from around the world; and a Journey of the Senses, a special holiday menu with blind wine tasting at Mediterranean restaurant, Zeytoun.

Feast under the ever-changing colours of the Maldivian skies – either aboard one of The Nautilus’ luxury yachts, on a sandbank, on a pod overlooking the lagoon, or in the privacy and comfort of your island home away from home.

Culinary activities include Maldivian Cooking and Gelato-making classes, Tropical Concoctions Masterclass, wine and spirit tastings, and the ultimate holiday indulgence: a visit to the curated Chocolate Room replete with cocoa delights handmade by The Nautilus’ patissiers.

Tropical adventures range from adrenaline pumping to mind enhancing including a High-Speed Seabob Safari, Ocean Discovery Camp, Deep Sea Fishing, Stand-Up Paddle Boarding Competition, Maldivian Language Lessons and Full Moon Crystal Singing Bowl sessions.

Dive into the turquoise waters of Hanifaru Bay, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, to dance among majestic manta rays and other incredible marine life in this rich underwater world.

This holiday season, create a world of your own making at The Nautilus.

During this festive season, accommodation prices start at USD 2,825 before taxes, from December 15, 2021, to January 10, 2022.

Guests who are still looking for a gift to remember can choose from The Nautilus Gift Cards ranging from a Castaway Utopia sandbank experience where recipients dine on their very own stretch of pristine white beach to a Solasta Spa journey or by enabling the recipients to select their own favourite Nautilus experience.

Gift cards can be purchased online at The Nautilus Gifting Platform or for enquiries please call +960 660 00 00 or email hello@thenautilusmaldives.com.

Explore The Nautilus festive brochure to learn more.

Get to know The Nautilus at www.thenautilusmaldives.com, and on film. For reservations or enquiries, please contact hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or begin crafting a world of your own making by booking direct at www.thenautilusmaldives.com or call +960 660 00 00.