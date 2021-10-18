Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives bags three prestigious recognitions from World Luxury Awards 2021

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, is humbled to be recognised by the prestigious World Luxury Awards 2021.

The resort is proud to bag three awards this year, including Luxury Beach Resort – Continent Winner for Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, Luxury Island Resort Spa – Continent Winner for The Spa at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives and Luxury Resort Restaurant – Regional Winner for Firedoor Restaurant.

The win was announced by World Luxury Awards 2021 committee at their award gala ceremony in Mauritius on 9 October 2021.

The World Luxury Awards recognise establishments for world-class service excellence. Awards are presented on a country, regional, continent, and global basis. Winners are selected by public vote online, providing proper recognition that reflects the hard work and dedication exhibited by the staff of each establishment.

“It is a proud moment for us to be once again recognized by this prestigious award. We thrive on creating the best experience possible for our guests when staying at the resort and enjoying our F&B offerings and Spa. We look forward to creating a more innovative approach to ensure our guests experience the best of what the Maldives and our resort can offer”, said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, is conveniently located a 20-minutes speedboat ride from Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives.

The resort features 120 idyllic overwater villas, beach villas, and a two-bedroom grand residence.

Guests can enjoy culinary delight from three different restaurants, a pampering experience at the award-winning overwater Spa, and various marine and watersports activities.

The resort is also a perfect place for families fully equipped with games and amusement at the Beach Club and Little Explore’s Kids Club.