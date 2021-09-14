Visit Maldives Conducts Campaign with Tatler Malaysia

Visit Maldives has commenced a digital marketing campaign with Tatler Malaysia to maintain destination presence and promote Maldives as a leading safe haven destination targeting high-income travellers in the Malaysian and Southeast Asian market.

Conducted from September until October, the campaign aims to position Maldives as one of the most preferred destinations to travel to, once the borders reopen for leisure travel in Malaysia.

Tatler Malaysia is a leading lifestyle magazine for affluent travellers in Malaysia. With 8 editions across Asia, a monthly readership of roughly 60,000 and a circulation of 10,000 copies, the magazine will reach over 678,858 potential luxury travellers.

The sought-after products (resorts, guesthouses, liveaboards, hotels) and luxurious experiences in Maldives will be promoted on Tatler’s websites with advertorials, a newsletter, display banners, and social media posts during the campaign period.

The content will explore why Maldives is the next go-to destination for travellers seeking an extraordinarily breathtaking experience in a safe haven.

The content will place an emphasis on the naturally-socially distanced geography of the Maldives and the stringent safety measures in place to promote Maldives as a safe haven.

Over the years, Maldives has seen a steady growth in terms of tourist arrivals from the Southeast Asian region making it a promising market with great flight connectivity to the Maldives. In 2019 Maldives welcomed over 87,636 tourists from the Southeast Asian market.

Despite travel restrictions, Visit Maldives is promoting the destination in the Southeast Asian market to ensure that Maldives remains as a top of the mind destination among travellers for Southeast Asian travellers once borders reopen for leisure travel and travel restrictions are lifted.

Visit Maldives has conducted several campaigns targeting the Southeast Asian market and has taken part in Travel Meet Asia – South East Asia, Travel Meet Asia – MICE & Corporate, Antavaya Virtual Travel Fair, IMM Asia Virtual and a Destination Maldives Webinar with the High Commission of Maldives in Singapore & NATAS.

In addition, Visit Maldives has conducted promotional activities with Travel+Leisure, ‘Have, Halal, Will Travel’, and Tripzilla to promote Maldives among SEA travellers with a focus on Muslim travellers.

An upcoming activity for the market includes the Maldives E-Learning Program For South East Asia with the aim of educating SEA travel agents and operators.