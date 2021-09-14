Fairmont Maldives achieves Green Globe Certification

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, a secluded island hideaway in the archipelago’s Shaviyani atoll, has been awarded the prestigious Green Globe Certification for its notable sustainability efforts.

The Maldivian resort is the first Fairmont property in the world to achieve the coveted certificate, having reached an impressive 85% score in the assessment, based on 380 individual performance indicators.

At Fairmont Maldives, sustainability projects are spearheaded by resident Marine Biologist, Samuel Dixon, and General Manager, Andrew Steele, who aim to make the resort the first carbon neutral destination in the Maldives by 2030.

With the belief that is never too late (or too soon) to learn about how to best preserve our planet and the seas, the resort invites guests of all ages to partake in its many pioneering, eco-friendly projects:

NEW: Sustainability Lab

The soon-to-launch Sustainability Lab will allow guests to craft bespoke gifts and souvenirs using plastic, glass and aluminium waste generated by the resort, as well as ocean-salvaged pollution.

Utilising state-of-the-art technology, the resort will also be able to produce large-scale products including furniture and bricks and will invite local schools to the lab for classes on recycling and ocean conservation.

The project will not only help the resort achieve its zero-waste goal but will also create a culture of sustainability and accountability in the atoll which it hopes will transcend across surrounding local communities.

The Coralarium

The Coralarium is the Maldives’ first and only coral regeneration project in the form of an underwater art installation, conceptualised by British eco-artist, Jason deCaires Taylor.

The Coralarium structure acts as an artificial reef, encouraging marine life to make it a home.

Each one of the soaring sculptures, designed to imitate the formation of coral, is constructed of more than 500 ceramic ‘starfish’ – the hard shells catch biomass, or ‘fish food’, which encourages coral larvae to attach and thrive, while cubbyholes in the structure allow small fish and crustaceans to make them permanent homes as they provide perfect the perfect refuge from predators.

Turtle Ranger Programme

This engaging project invites guests to join the resident marine biologist, Samuel Dixon, to monitor Hawksbill Turtles and take part in activities to protect the critically endangered species.

Guests are invited to help release hatchlings into the ocean, care for nests and plant crucial new coral.

Turtle Rangers can help collect vital identification data from the Hawksbill that float through the reef and, if a new turtle is discovered, children can officially name it – the perfect way to introduce tiny travellers to the importance of conservation.

Green Globe is the premier sustainability certification and performance improvement program developed specifically for the travel and tourism industry.

It provides organisations with a framework to conduct a comprehensive assessment of their sustainability performance, through which they can monitor improvements and obtain the certification.