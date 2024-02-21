Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa Earns Prestigious Green Globe Certification

Kuda Villingili, the stunning island retreat in the Maldives, has announced its nomination in the prestigious Travel & Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024. The resort has been shortlisted for the Maldives Resorts category, reflecting its dedication to excellence in the luxury travel sector.

The Travel & Leisure Awards are highly regarded in the travel industry, known for their exclusive determination by the discerning votes of Travel & Leisure readers. This unique aspect makes the awards a true representation of the outstanding quality and unparalleled experiences offered by the winners, which includes destination spas, hotels, cities, airports, trains, and more.

The editorial team of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau collaborated with travel experts from around the Asia Pacific area to diligently select nominees for the Travel & Leisure Asia Pacific Awards 2024. The extensive awards program covers diverse categories, ranging from five-star urban escapes, private-island beach resorts, and innovative spas to Instagram-worthy swimming pools, exceptional airlines and airports, captivating cruises, reputable travel agents, exclusive travel experiences, and more.

The voting process for the Travel & Leisure Asia Pacific Awards 2024 is now open to the public until March 31, 2024. This reader-led approach allows travellers and enthusiasts to actively participate in recognising and celebrating excellence in the travel Industry.

Kuda Villingili invites everyone to be a part of its journey towards industry recognition. Your vote will contribute to the acknowledgment of the resort’s dedication to providing unparalleled luxury experiences in the heart of the Maldives.

To support Kuda Villingili and cast your vote, please take a moment to visit the official voting page: https://luxuryawards2024.travelandleisureasia.com/maldives/resorts/