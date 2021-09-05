Dusit Thani Maldives supports community connections with unique gifts for kids

Dusit Thani Maldives, a luxury Thai-inspired resort on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, is making family getaways more meaningful with new in-room gifts made by local artisan Lily Fatima, who lives on neighbouring Eydhafushi island.

Using surplus fabric from the resort, Lily creates colourful, handcrafted fish-shaped toys which are specially designed to reflect traditional local artistry, uniquely connect guests with the destination, and make for ideal memory-sparking souvenirs.

“Lily’s unique and adorable fish not only evoke the aquatic wonderland that surrounds our resort, but they also reflect our commitment to creating memorable guest experiences, operating sustainably, and supporting our local community,” said Federico Catalito, CSR Manager, Dusit Thani Maldives.

“We are delighted to partner with Lily for this special project, and we look forward to finding even more ways to bring value to our community while promoting responsible tourism too.”

Young guests are now presented with colourful Lily fish upon birthdays and special occasions in their villa or residence.

Thomas Weber, General Manager, Dusit Thani Maldives, said: “Dusit Thani Maldives is proud to commission Lily and enable her to start her own small business and generate sustainable income.”

Alongside helping our community, I am also happy that this project has environmental benefits too. Previously we imported soft toys, so Lily’s wonderful creations will help to lower our carbon footprint – all while bringing much joy to our young guests.”

Located just 35 minutes by seaplane from capital city Malé, and 10 minutes by speedboat from Dharavandhoo Domestic Airport in Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives comprises 94 villas and residences, along with three restaurants, two bars, and Dusit’s signature Devarana Spa.

The resort is surrounded by a rich house reef, white sandy beaches and a turquoise lagoon. A well-equipped Kids Club adds to the resort’s family-friendly appeal.