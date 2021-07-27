Kuramathi Maldives releases guest experiences app

In today’s highly connected world where everything is possible through a swipe and click, Kuramathi Maldives is putting convenience right at the guest’s fingertips with the Kuramathi app.

The digital island guide makes the most out of blissful holidays by presenting all the stay essentials on one compact platform.

Have a glance at the tropical paradise by viewing the resort experiences, facility details, list of excursions, entertainment schedule, restaurant, and bar guides.

Stay in the loop with resort content from weather forecasts to social media feeds.

To download the app, scan the QR code embedded in the booking confirmation or on the resort website.

Once scanned, open in browser and click more options to add to home screen or install app, which can be accessed offline in many different languages with all our guests from around the world in mind.

Continuous enhancements and expanded features are currently in development and will soon be introduced for guest convenience.

Available on mobile phones and in the IPTV format, the app revolutionises traditional printed room compendiums taking ease and satisfaction to the next level by enriching the guest journey in this all-in-one handy app.

Kuramathi is one of the first resorts to open in the Maldives and is part of Universal Resorts of Universal Enterprises, a 100 per cent Maldivian owned company, and the pioneers of tourism in the Maldives.

Situated in Rasdhoo Atoll archipelago, Kuramathi Maldives is 1.8 km in length and tapers to a pristine stretch of white sandbank, lending a dramatic quality to the idyllic surroundings of turquoise lagoons, tropical jungle and flora.

Catering to all budgets, 12 distinct choices of villas are on offer, ranging from the individual Beach Villas to the idyllic Water Villas with Pool.

Dining options are diverse with many restaurants, bars and great-value all inclusive packages, topped off with Maldivian service – welcoming, genuine and friendly.

There is something for everyone on this paradisiacal haven that embodies Maldives in a natural setting.