Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Resort reopens

In the southern corner of the Maldives an idyllic paradise can be discovered, surrounded by the crystal-clear Indian Ocean, and offering the legendary service of Raffles.

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo is now open, welcoming guests from July 16 to experience unadulterated luxury in one of the world’s largest and most remote natural atolls.

Spanning across two islands, the resort offers 38 magnificent beachfront and overwater villas abundant with space. The unmatched open and airy rooms come at the pleasure and privilege of being the islands’ sole resort, boasting seclusion unlike any other.

Reflecting the natural beauty of the island, rooms are enhanced with beautiful soft sky blue and duck egg, adorned with luxurious furnishings including the famed Raffles’ writer’s desk. Guests can marvel at the vibrant sea life bustling below the glass panel on the terrace of the overwater villas.

Situated close to the equator results in the peak display of the natural environment, with sparkling waters and soft, pearly sand. The brilliant habitat lends itself to unbelievable diving and snorkelling experiences, rife with dynamic marine life and the entire ocean to explore.

With endless activities crafted for the adventurous and curious souls, plunge into thrilling watersports or big game fishing, or take part in paradisical excursions.

Build confidence through diving courses with experienced instructors and truly explore all that the vast, magical waters have to offer.

For the calmer dispositions looking to rejuvenate, look to the Raffles Spa, where guests can unwind in a haven of serenity. Set over the water and open to the sky above, submit to native ingredients and ancient rituals, revelling in their therapeutic power.

A marine utopia, wherever guests stay, the best of the Maldives is at their disposal. The resort invites you to discover and understand one of mother nature’s most beautiful masterpieces.

Explore the resort’s two remarkable house reefs, led by a unique Marine Butler, who is available to all guests and will happily lead snorkelling tours around the astoundingly clear waters, abundant with colourful wildlife.

The resort is an ocean-lover’s paradise, as the on-site is passionate, resident Marine Biologist, Dr Giulia Pellizzato. Connecting guests to the marine environment directly, she gives educational presentations, as well as daily snorkelling trips. With over 10 years’ experience of research studies and diving, you are invited to participate in her coral growth and seawater monitoring projects, and witness the beauty of the Maldives truly come to life.

Feel the awe of the Raffles experience from the first steps into Male, with a warm traditional welcome. Receive the VIP treatment with the Raffles butler service, intuitive, discreet and personalised to every need.

Immerse in the finery of the restaurants and bars, and enjoy the freshest ingredients blending to create the perfect mix of international and local cuisine. Experience Thari, where guests can enjoy an open, relaxed atmosphere on the beachfront. Firepit serves delicious barbecue bursting with flavour, while Yuzu offers diverse Nikkei cuisine.

Bask in the glow of the sunset at Yapa Sunset Bar or head to Long Bar for the world’s most prestigious beverages, set in the most tranquil, elegant ambiance.