Sharman Joshi chooses Hideaway, Lily Beach for Maldives family getaway

Renowned Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi, along with wife Prerana Chopra and their children are currently resort-hopping at Lily Hotels in the Maldives.

Joshi is quite popular in India and beyond, coming from a family that boasts a long line of actors.

He himself has acted in several Bollywood hits like Style (2001), Rang De Basanti (2006), Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), and most recently Mera Fauji Calling (2021).

He is probably most famous for his role as Raju Rastogi in the internationally acclaimed film 3 Idiots (2009), a coming-of-age comedy that became the highest grossing Indian film at that time. It is considered a perfect movie with a great message about education that is enjoyed by audiences around the world – an instant Bollywood classic for sure.

Everyone needs a break from both the stressors of work and school, and the Joshi family is no exception.

After the Maldives, the renowned luxurious island retreat situated just next door reopened its doors to the Indian market in July, it was the perfect timing for the family to enjoy a relaxing vacation.

First up on their trip was Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.

A hidden jewel tucked away deep in the Maldives, Hideaway offers the rare opportunity to experience true luxury and seclusion – exactly what the Joshi family wanted.

Located on Dhonakulhi Island in Haa Alifu Atoll, this five-star resort is one of the largest, with pristine, untouched, and picturesque island settings throughout. This meant that there was much fun to be had for the whole Joshi family exploring the resort where space meets privacy.

Joshi shared glimpses of this paradise on his Instagram, with snapshots of family time in their villa’s pool, bicycling around the island, and a couple’s photo with his wife, surrounded by scrumptious looking food.

The family chose Lily Beach Resort & Spa as the second stop on their grand Maldivian tour.

Lily Beach is a luxury all-inclusive five-star resort located on Huvahendhoo Island in the South Ari Atoll, just a short 25-minute flight by seaplane from the capital Malé and Velana International Airport.

This proximity, as well as the reputation of its legendary all-inclusive plan – The Platinum Plan, make it a sought-after destination.

The Joshis have had a blast with plenty of watersports for everyone, an ocean adventure with unforgettable sightings of whale sharks and manta rays, a massage day at Tamara Spa, and a healthy sampling of Lily Beach’s out-of-this-world dining experiences – including Tamarind, the award-winning Indian/Thai fusion restaurant that all Indian guests are raving about after visiting.

The all-inclusiveness, diverse food options, a variety of leisure and sporting activities, and world-class service from both Hideaway & Lily Beach create the perfect vacation whether it be romantic experiences for couples or fun times for families, there is something for everyone – If you ask the Joshi family after their relaxing and rejuvenating time in the paradisical Maldives, they will surely tell you the same.