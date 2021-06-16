Noku Maldives has welcomes new Assistant Sales Director Ulviyya Gahramanli

Noku Maldives has welcomed their new Assistant Director of Sales Ulviyya Gahramanli.

With extensive experience in senior managerial positions in international hotel chains, Ulviyya has a proven track record of achieving targets in a competitive environment within a short period of time.

Prior to joining Noku Maldives, Ulviyya worked as a Sales Manager with The Standard Huruvalhi, Maldives.

Previously, she managed global corporate accounts for four five-stars luxury hotels with Marriott International and worked as Cluster Sales Manager at Absheron Hotel Group in Azerbaijan.

Ulviyya is a creative, agile, and results-driven professional with 6 years of experience in proactive sales and business development.

With a Master’s degree in Business Administration in Hospitality Management from the Swiss Montreux Business School in Switzerland, Ulviyya is fluent in Russian, Turkish and English.

A scenic 45-minute flight by seaplane from Male’s Velana International Airport takes you to the balmy shores of Noku Maldives. Situated on Kudafunafaru in Noonu Atoll, the resort offers comfort, space and tranquillity that are second to none.

There are 20 spacious beach villas and 30 over-water villas, each designed to offer privacy and fitted with modern amenities that provide comfort. The refined elegance of each villa with its soft white hues and dark wood accents complement the beauty of nature seen through large bay windows and French doors.

For world-class dining, there is the Palms Restaurant offering delicious local Maldivian and International cuisine. Guests can also choose to dine at Thari Restaurant offering Thai, Japanese and Singaporean cuisines. A wide range of cocktails await at Palms Bar or Thari Bar, with a spectacular view of the Indian Ocean.

To unwind, guests can indulge their senses with wellness treatments at Noku Spa.

Another key attraction at Noku Maldives is the house reef with its thriving ecosystem of dolphins, rays and other aquatic exotica. In partnership with East Wind Maldives, professional dive instructors unveil the diversity of marine life to delight everyone, from amateurs to pros.