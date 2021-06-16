Amilla Maldives celebrates Global Wellness Day

Amilla Maldives works to make wellness a lifestyle. The Baa Atoll resort spent quality time on June 12 with both guests and staff promoting a healthy lifestyle for Global Wellness Day.

The seven tenants promoted on this day are to walk for an hour a day, drink more water, avoid plastics, eat whole foods, do good deeds eat with loved ones, and sleep by 10pm.

The day was packed with adventures from a morning round island walk to activates led by our resident yoga and martial arts guru Aniket Bosale including a staff yoga session.

The resorts team participated in a late afternoon fitness challenge, with five different activities around the resort starting out at the full size football arena and moving through the resort hidden beaches.

Fun was had at the island unique, zero power, jungle gym before they headed off to take the plunge for a marina swim.

The winning team were recipient of a package of wellness treats as well as a selection of Homemade@Amilla kombucha.

To round off the day Chef Doolum created a bespoke wellness menu featuring NZ Regal King Salmon with yuzu and local Kulha fila greens as well as a bone broth and the resorts unique low carbohydrate almond flaxseed rolls.

The meal was topped off by a delectable dessert of dark chocolate, coconut mouse, mango and passionfruit – vegan and made without sugar.