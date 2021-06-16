Radisson Blu Resort Maldives wraps up first internship programme

Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is pleased to announce Arushidh Aboobakuru as the first intern to complete the resort’s six-month internship programme.

A highly motivated talent, Arushidh Aboobakuru or Allu as we all call him, began his internship on December 11, 2020 and completed it on 11 June 2021.

He received his certification after he delivered a presentation of his internship experience and perspective in the Front Office Department in the presence of the resort management and associates.

Originating from Noonu Atoll, Allu graduated from Maldives National University in International Hospitality Management. He then worked at the Corporate Service Department in the Ministry of Education.

Despite this promising career in the government institution, Allu decided to pursue his passion in the hospitality industry. His hotelier journey began by joining the internship program in the resort.

As a part of the programme, Allu has been posted to all sections of the Front Office, including reception, guest service, bellman, phone operator, and boat crew. With his eagerness to learn and positive attitude, he received continuous support and acknowledgement from his supervisor and colleagues.

Upon the completion of this internship, Allu joins the resort as a full time employee as a Guest Service Agent.

Radisson Blu Resort Maldives provides internship programmes for selected students, recent graduates, and young local talent as a learning opportunity aimed for those who wish to apply their knowledge and skills gained in school to real-life situations and even for those who decide to switch their career path to the hospitality industry, giving the opportunity of working alongside professional peers.

As a five-star international brand in the Maldives, the resort resort continues its responsible business initiatives in all areas. Radisson Blu Resort Maldives believes in conducting business ethically and wants to be a thriving, sustainable and responsible business for people, the community and our planet.

Part of the Radisson Hotel Group, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is nestled in the Alifu Dhaalu Atoll, only 105km from Male’s Velana International Airport.

The private island retreat features 128 beachfront or overwater pool villas with up to three bedrooms, seven restaurants and bars, diving and water sports, an overwater spa, yoga pavilion, fitness centre, sports court, games room, kids’ club and a glass-walled Event Hall.

This makes the resort an ideal setting for all types of holiday, from family vacations and couples’ breaks to weddings and honeymoons.

