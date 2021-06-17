Hideaway celebrates wellness

June 12 was Global Wellness Day, a dedicated day meant to highlight wellness as a sustainable lifestyle.

A slightly broad concept, Global Wellness Day (GWD) defines ‘wellness’ as an active process of becoming aware of and making choices towards a healthy and fulfilling life. This desire to improve ourselves is a shared lived experience among all humans and directly affects our quality of life, the organisation states.

As wellness is a personal development, GWD is all about slowly changing habits one at a time to make an overall healthier life. Several activities are highlighted to cover different aspects of life, like walking for an hour, drinking more water, avoiding plastic water bottles, doing a good deed for someone, sharing a dinner with a loved one, and going to sleep early.

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa understands the importance of a balanced, positive, and proactive lifestyle, and wanted to especially celebrate Global Wellness Day and share it with others.

To spread awareness and encourage others to highlight the date on their calendars, Hideaway hosted a social media countdown the week before Global Wellness Day. Each day came accompanied with a new post that highlighted a unique wellness aspect of the resort: adventure, relaxation, activities, healthy eating, and mindfulness.

On June 12, Hideaway also offered a special wellness programme for its guests — a whole day of activities to promote healthier living.

Morning yoga on the beach kicked off the event, and Zumba later in the day helped to keep the activity levels high. A degree of friendly rivalry was also present at a water sports competition and a beach volleyball match between staff and guests. Sprinkled throughout this wellness day was healthy cuisine options like detox smoothies, coconut water, and a cooking class.

The luxurious Hideaway Spa held an afternoon special “Coconut Beauty Treatment” with aloe/cucumber shots and Hibiscus tea to sweeten the deal.

A DJ night at Meeru Bar got everyone up on their feet one last time to dance and close out the night.

This was a very successful programme, and guests thoroughly enjoyed the activities.

Want to know the best part, though? It was not just a one-time event: Fresh homegrown food is picked daily; a well thought out and curated ocean/farm to table concept cuisines are there, fun and diverse activities are always available; the spa and yoga instructor are ready for any willing guests; and adventure awaits around every bend of the island. Healthy choices are a daily occurrence, and wellness is engrained in the Hideaway experience.

