Hard Rock Hotel Maldives introduces summer family camp-cation

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has introduced its new Summer Family Camp-Cation to combine family vacation with an amazing kids camp this summer.

The summer camp will provide kids with fun-filled discovery opportunities, while offering parents a picture-perfect oasis of relaxation, a vacation every member of the family can enjoy.

The ‘Play Hard, Pause Hard’ camp-cation customises experiences for adults and for kids, elevating every moment as a ‘Hard Rock state of mind.’

The unique camp setting features three distinct curriculums featuring sports, craft, and arts.

Highlights of the programme include the sports curriculum, which includes Aerial Arts at The Stage and the aerial arts studio, with award-winning aerial instructor Lauren Ault — introducing a new form of art to kids as they express their creativity, improve their coordination and gain superhero balance and strength. Campers will learn to familiarise themselves with apparatuses such as silks, hoops, juggling, trapeze and hammocks.

Street Safe, a self-defence programme created by Master Leo Vieira of CHECKMAT Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy and conducted by Gold Medalist and brown belt Miguel Gomez, will help develop confidence amongst the camp attendees through social discipline while introducing them to basic skills of body movement, leverage and flow.

The arts and crafts curriculum promises an equally engaging experience with various types of dance lessons, music classes, gardening tutorials, marine life discovery classes, educational tours and more.

Stunning views and legendary amenities take the Summer Family Camp-Cation at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives to the next level with 178 extravagant guest rooms, suites, villas and over water pool villas. No matter how big or small the family, there is a villa that suits every group, and comes with complimentary junior Rock Stars in-room amenities and perks.

Kids will enjoy Hard Rock’s Roxity Kids’ Club and Teen Spirit hanging with the coolest crew around, and the Roxtars colourful, music-inspired characters to keep the kids entertained so guests can shop, eat, sleep, or relax.

With both indoor and outdoor venues, the resort completes a family trip to the Maldives for kids with space for performances as well as grassy and sandy spaces outdoors for them to explore.

Weekly highlights include the s’mores bonfire, glow party, family funfair and pool party. All come together to create an unforgettable family experience.

Located within CROSSROADS Maldives – the first integrated multi-island leisure destination in the country, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is just a 15-minute boat ride from the airport.

Inspired by local culture, tropical architecture is infused with contemporary design featured alongside regionally inspired authentic music memorabilia.

The hotel also offers direct access to The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives, where an array of shops and over 10 restaurants, all styled on the chic elegance of a European Riviera, await.

From authentic American cuisine at Hard Rock Cafe to the acclaimed flavours of Ministry of Crab’s award-winning dishes and finely curated local specialties, the culinary offering sees a collision of cultures come together to offer an array of exotic international cuisines.

To learn more about Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and for bookings, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com/maldives.