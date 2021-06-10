Cocoon Maldives wins Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

Cocoon Maldives has won 2021 Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Awards, ranking the resort in the top on per cent of hotels worldwide.

Throughout a challenging year, Cocoon Maldives stood out to travellers and provided an amazing experience despite unprecedented circumstances.

“Providing an impeccable service to our guests is our number one priority and it is indeed an honour to be on the list of 2021 Traveler’s Choice Winners, which is the highest honour recognised by TripAdvisor,” a statement issued by the resort read.

“This award represents our consistent hard work, and we must continue on our path for excellence and professionalism. We would like to thank all our guests and our hardworking team for their dedication.”

Cocoon Maldives blends the best of Italian design with the Maldives’ stunning natural beauty, all set against the backdrop of the azure Indian Ocean.

The resort is a scenic, 30-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport in Male.