Summer holiday fun for all family at Seaside Finolhu Maldives

With the summer holidays just around the corner, treat your family to a well-deserved beach getaway to a tropical island playground.

Famed for its spacious villas, dining experiences, exciting family-friendly activities and some of the most stunning beaches in the Maldives, Seaside Finolhu offers an enchanting balance of natural wonder and luxurious living to make it the perfect Summer family holiday.

Complemented by wide open vistas across the turquoise lagoon and up to two kilometres of white sandbanks stretching off into the endless expanse of the Indian Ocean, the overall feeling of space becomes the catalytic inspiration in the central design feature of Seaside Finolhu’s beachfront and overwater villas.

Configured for couples or young families, Finolhu’s Ocean Pool and Beach Pool Villas enjoy direct access to the ocean or the lagoon and include their very own private pools.

For larger families of up to four adults and four children below 12 years of age, the Two-Bedroom Water Villas offer an impressive 460 sqm / 4951 sqft of space as well as direct ocean access and a private eight-metre pool, while the Two-Bedroom Beach Villas boast an expansive 530 sqm / 5705 sqft in addition to a private 10m pool and direct beach access.

All of Finolhu’s villas are fitted with the comforts and devices of everyday modern luxury living.

For family bonding over mealtimes, guests are spoilt for choice thanks to Finolhu’s truly unique dining experiences.

From the international fare at Beach Kitchen to award-winning Asian fine dining at Kanusan, and Middle Eastern cuisine at Arabian Grill, there really is something for everyone.

Families are sure to enjoy regular visits to Milk Lab for its refreshing selection of ice cream and frozen yogurt alongside vegan sandwiches and slices of cake, or opt to take a short dhoni boat ride to Crab Shack — a truly unique dining experience not to be missed. Serving fresh seafood and light bites in a barefoot chic setting along the island’s sandbar, it offers an unforgettable toes-in-the-sand dining experience that stirs the imagination of deserted island adventures.

As much as lazing by the pool and sampling the wonderful cuisine are the cornerstones of a relaxing beach holiday at Finolhu, there are times when a little more excitement is needed, especially with restless children to keep entertained.

The Oceaneers Kids Club has a wide choice of activities for children aged from 4 to 12 years, while the whole family can enjoy a magical trip out on the lagoon together in the Penguin Semi-Sub.

Snorkelling, scuba diving and non-motorised water sports are also available, while mom can indulge in a little “me time” at Fehi Spa or take part in the resort’s wellness offerings for a little privacy and pampering.

Finolhu was opened in June 2016 and consists of four islands with long beaches.

It has 125 beachfront and overwater villas (more than half with private pool) and four restaurants.

While popular with honeymooners, the extensive resort is also very family-friendly, with a kids’ club, a wide choice of activities and world-famous entertainment.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, a Europe-based hotel group with an exclusive portfolio of high-end resorts and city hotels, Seaside Finolhu Maldives is a luxury island resort.

“Finolhu”, which is a direct translation of “sandbank” in Dhivehi is located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives.