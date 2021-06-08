Kihaa Maldives appoints Usha Rasheed as marketing, communication director

Kihaa Maldives has appointed Usha Rasheed as the Director of Marketing & Communication.

She has been working at Kihaa Maldives for the past four years; prior to this appointment, she held the positions of Media Relations Manager as well as Sales and Marketing Executive.

Usha has also previously served as the PR and Corporate Manager at Maldives Travel Agents and Tour Operators Association (MATATO) where she oversaw the entire PR and communications related activities of the NGO.

“It is my privilege to support the team to grow the Kihaa brand as the ‘Jewel of the Oceans’ while we are slowly leaving the difficult economic times behind us,” Usha said.

She is excited to embark on her new journey and is already leading the Kihaa marketing team to break new ground and reinvent the interface with its guests to a more direct and personalised interaction having launched the new Kihaa app.

Kihaa Maldives has completely overhauled its rebranding journey with the Kihaa luxury collection, and modernising of the social media platforms for its guests.

Kihaa is one of the most naturally beautiful Islands in the Maldives with a stunning lagoon with a thriving coral house reef. Located in the world famous UNESCO heritage site of Hanifaru Bay, it is also one of the best destinations for those wanting to experience the incredible manta ray.