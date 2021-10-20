KIHAA Maldives opens new fine dining outlet, The Steakhaws

KIHAA Maldives is renowned for pristine white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters located a stone’s throw away from the Hanifaru Bay – UNESCO Biosphere reserve, which caters to multifarious varieties of seafood in abundance.

Numerous tourists visit Maldives to savour the rich tastes of seafood caught fresh, right from its habitat.

However, the tourist demographic of KIHAA Maldives has been diverse over the past few months, with a considerable number of guests who are more inclined to carnivorous tastes — the sublime, dense, tangy aroma and palatableness of world esteemed meat and meat products.

With the noble notion of KIHAA Maldives to cater to a vast spectrum of market and tastes, the resort team is elated to welcome a new addendum to its exemplary dining experience — The Steakhaws by KIHAA Maldives.

Steakhaws by KIHAA Maldives is a hedonistic dining experience, inspired by the venerable, multi-talented Turkish Steak Chef Nusret Géke, commonly known as “Salt Bae”.

After opening its doors earlier this October, the restaurant offers a tantalising menu with an extensive array of meat selections, cooked to your own-preferred method, to perfection accompanied by rich, divine tastes, and best of service quality.

The Signature meat selection extends to certified black Angus meet, Australian wagyu, Japanese wagyu and Premium gourmet burgers followed by an assortment of beverages and mouth-watering accompaniments to complete your dining experience.

All meats are cooked to perfection, according to your tailor-made method of cooking, in the soaring fires over the dusky, natural black charcoal.

Speaking about the Steakhaws by KIHAA Maldives on behalf of the team, Infaz Faiz describes the new outlet as “a luxury fine dining experience with the highest quality meats served in a show-stopping fashion, offering a new twist on what you have come to expect from high-end cuisine.”

The architectural structure of SteakHaws by KIHAA Maldives goes in harmony with the menu offerings.

The restaurant is intricately designed with all shades of brown akin to the colour of meat, embedded with robust collections of mahogany, pine and cedar to render a holistic gastronomical adventure.

Steakhaws by KIHAA Maldives is designed to allow our guests to foster your inner-carnivore, while you are in a tropical island in the middle of nowhere