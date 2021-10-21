Soneva celebrates joy of festive season with sparkling calendar of rare experiences

Soneva has announced a spectacular festive calendar across its award-winning destinations in the Maldives for December 2021.

For guests at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives, it will be a time to reconnect with loved ones and revel in the magic of the holiday season.

Rare, one-of-a-kind experiences will create a lifetime of precious memories: exquisite dining from Michelin-starred chefs, festive feasts, world-renowned wellness specialists, sporting heroes and a fun-packed holiday programme for children big and small, as well as a special visit from Santa himself.

In true Soneva tradition the iconic New Year’s Eve Journey around each destination will see out the year in awe-inspiring style – with sumptuous dining, live music, and unforgettable entertainment.

Soneva Fushi

Exceptional seasonal dining sets the scene for a magical Christmas and New Year at Soneva Fushi. Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur, John Burton-Race will host exclusive dinners at Once Upon a Table on December 23 and 25.

On Christmas Eve, guests can celebrate the night before Christmas at So Social on the Sandbank, with carols, eggnog, mulled wine and a mini culinary journey from the Fish Shack.

Later that evening, there will be an extravagant gala dinner at Mihiree Mithaa, with cooking stations and festive entertainment from a live band.

Christmas Day starts with seasonal tunes and games at breakfast time, and Santa will be stopping by the Baa Atoll to deliver presents and start the carnival celebrations.

Christmas lunch will be at Mihiree Mithaa, where the sumptuous spread will be accompanied by live music. Or, for something lighter in the early evening, tapas at Out of the Blue will be served with a glass of Christmas Champagne.

Football legend Mikael Silvestre will be making a welcome return to Soneva Fushi to host his popular football camp between December 18 and 26, teaching young players essential skills to improve both their game and their sportsmanship.

For guests wanting to relax, unwind and re-centre over the winter holidays, Tibetan Reiki Grandmaster Yash Shekhar will be at Soneva Fushi until December 25, while Yoga guru Pawan Kumar and master fitness trainer Johnny Owen will be at the resort throughout the winter season.

Wellness Specialists Claude Simard and Jill Banwell will also be offering their signature healing therapies until January 8, 2022.

Younger guests can embrace the fun of the festivities with an exciting programme of Christmas-themed activities and experiences at The Den, South Asia’s largest dedicated zone for children and teens.

In the lead up to Christmas Day, there’ll be candy cane chases, Christmas card making and festive crafts galore.

There’s also treasure hunts, Christmas sleepovers, classic seasonal movies, pool parties and a chance to compete in Junior MasterChef.

As 2021 draws to a close, Soneva Fushi’s spectacular New Year’s Eve celebrations take guests on a Journey Around the World.

A tantalising feast for the senses, the exquisite gastronomy is inspired by the seven continents and paired with the finest wines, cocktails, mocktails and Champagnes. Starting at the Fish Shack, the journey winds its way along torch-lit paths to mouth-watering live cooking stations and magical live entertainment – from dancers to opera singers.

The evening culminates with a countdown to 2022 and a dazzling light show to welcome in the new year – followed by a live band and DJ spinning tunes into the early hours.

View the full Soneva Fushi Festive programme

Soneva Jani

An array of fine, festive dining experiences awaits guests at Soneva Jani.

Visiting chef Kamilla Seidler will be showcasing her remarkable culinary talents at the So Engaging Chef’s table from December 19 to 21. Having worked alongside restaurateur Claus Meyer in Bolivia on his pioneering social initiative GUSTU, she has been recognised as one of Latin America’s finest chefs.

The seasonal celebrations start early on Christmas Eve, with a Very Merry Christmas Eve Breakfast at Down To Earth. Later that day, there will be sunset cocktails and eggnog at the So Sandy Beach, and a delectable Christmas Eve dinner on North Beach, with live cooking stations and entertainment from a band and DJ.

On December 25, the festivities start with a Christmas Morning Breakfast and Brunch at Down To Earth or, for late risers, an extended Christmas Brunch at The Gathering.

Santa will be making an appearance during the day to spread Christmas cheer across the resort.

In the evening, there will be a lavish, seven-course Christmas Set Menu with Wine Pairings at So Imaginative, or a chance to sit back and enjoy the classic A Christmas Carol with Dinner and a Movie at Director’s Cut and Cinema Paradiso.

For a holiday souvenir quite like no other, the free diver and BAFTA-winning Italian film director and artist Martina ‘Ama’ Amati will be at Soneva Jani from December 18 to January 6, offering guests the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn the wonders of free diving, with the experience captured by Ama for eternity as a short film.

For those looking to re-energise their mind, body, and soul over the festive break, leading therapist Roger Moore will be at the resort until December 20, while osteopathy expert Hortensia Corredoira will be in residence as a visiting Wellness Specialist until January 9, 2022.

Soneva Jani’s resident Yoga expert Kamal will also be hosting complimentary morning Yoga, meditation and pranayama sessions throughout the festive season.

Families at Soneva Jani have plenty to look forward to as well – with each day at The Den designed to inspire and delight.

Children can join in with Christmas craft activities for candle making, gifts and more, as well as family treasure hunts, elves bingo and a search for Olaf the snowman.

To mark the end of 2021, Soneva Jani’s Around the World New Year’s Eve Journey takes guests on a gastronomic voyage across the globe. Starting with Champagne and canapés on the Arrival Jetty, it follows sparkling paths around the island to live cooking stations inspired by the seven continents, and magical entertainment along the way, from opera singers to traditional dancing.

The evening culminates on the beach at Crab Shack, with a countdown to 2022 and a breath-taking fire show to see in the brand new year, followed by a live band and DJ playing late into the night.

View the full Soneva Jani Festive programme

Soneva is an award-winning sustainable luxury resorts operator that pioneered the concept of ‘barefoot luxury’ when it opened Soneva Fushi in the Maldives in 1995. Today there are many imitators but no equals.

Every Soneva resort is found in outstanding natural locations that are remote yet accessible.

Offering guests the luxury of space, privacy and seclusion, each resort is renowned for its exquisite private villa accommodation, one-of-a-kind experiences, memorable dining destinations and intuitive, personalised service.