Indian dancing sensation MJ5 shoots debut video at Kihaa Maldives

First Indian boy band MJ5 and world record holders for 26 different moonwalks, who are comprised of members of the renowned and highly acclaimed prize-winning dance group of the same name, were recent guests of Kihaa Maldives Island Resort as they filmed the video for their debut single ‘Bawaal’.

The sun-soaked video was released to a rapturous response on Friday and has already proven a hit with fans, amassing over 2.5 millions views and showcasing the beauty of the Maldives to a new audience.

The video was filmed at the five-star Kihaa Maldives, which is located at the heart of Hanifaru Bay UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

The magic of the resort is ever-present throughout the video, with the white sands and crystal-clear waters providing the perfect backdrop and leaving a lasting impact on MJ5 who said, “We fall short of words to explain how beautiful Kihaa Maldives really is. All we can say is if we get a chance, we would love to visit again.”

Set within the sparkling waters of UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa atoll, Kihaa Maldives is located on a picturesque 600m-long island festooned with jungle foliage, a white sandy beach which stretches the entire circumference of the island and a lively coral reef.

There are 124 villas, which combine contemporary and classic features such as elegant furniture, romantic four poster beds and exotic rattan lounge seats. Complementing these villas is the new 10-bedroom The Kihaa Signature Residence, the largest resort villa in Maldives. The residence comes with its own infinity swimming pool, an outdoor jacuzzi, luxury yacht, private beach and a Kihaa Spa, as well as a well-equipped gym featuring sauna and steam room.

The resort features an exquisite new infinity pool and bar along with a delightful extension to the Malaafaiy Restaurant. The new cosy Wine Loft and Hanifaru Bay Tea House offers private sand castle dining where guests can expect the same quality of service throughout.

The overwater Kihaa Spa is a serene sanctuary surrounded by soothing views and sounds of the ocean, where guests can fully enjoy tranquility and relaxation. The spa features six spa treatment rooms: three treatment rooms for couples, one treatment room for a person, one room for foot massage, manicure and pedicure, one room for Thai massage. Shared sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi are available, as well as spa relaxation lounge and spa boutique shop. The Kihaa Spa has been twinned with a tranquil garden spa offering a wide range of comprehensive spa experiences.

Scuba diving is one of the most popular activities at Kihaa, which is accessible by a 20-minute domestic plane ride from the main Velana International Airport. Guests can explore the area’s top dive sites featuring mega fauna including whale sharks and manta rays, and also visit the famous Marine Protected Area of Hanifaru Bay for snorkelling.