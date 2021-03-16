Celebrate Eid in Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives’ safe haven

Plan your Eid celebration early. The safe haven of the Maldives awaits at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives. Spend your memorable Eid holiday with family and loved ones at this stunning resort while enjoying a wide range of benefits during your stay.

Stay for a minimum of four nights throughout May and indulge in benefits such as:

Daily breakfast and daily dinner at the all-day dining The Edge restaurant

Twenty per cent off on return airport transfers

Twenty per cent off on selected spa treatments

One-time private sunset rendezvous with a bottle of Bateel and mezze platter

One-time afternoon tea at Breeze Poolside Dining and Bar

Complimentary PCR test for two persons

While on the island, guests can enjoy diverse island activities such as snorkelling around the rich house reef or taking a dive trip or excursions to explore the beauty of the Maldives.

Younger guests can enjoy a day of fun learning at our Little Explorer Kids Club.

At the same time, the adults can relax and unwind the poolside of Breeze Poolside Dining and Bar, where an infinity pool offers a fun day under the sun, selections of refreshments and a live DJ to entertain them all day.

The offer is valid only for booking through the resort’s official website, where guests can enjoy six direct booking benefits such as best rate guarantee, exclusive member’s rate for Park Rewards members, flexibility to manage your booking, pre-arrival requests assistance, free Wi-Fi during the stay.

You can also participate in a sustainability effort through Park Hotel Group’s “Room for Trees”, where Park Hotel Group will plant a tree for every booking you made through the website.

Located in North Male Atoll and a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu is a luxurious one-island-one resort destination in the Maldives featuring a collection of 120 idyllic beach-front pool villas, breathtaking overwater villas and spacious two-bedroom villas.

Designed by world-renowned hospitality firm, Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort is an oasis of luxury and tranquillity featuring open and breezy public spaces alongside modern interiors inspired by the Maldivian the island, local traditions and crafts.

An unrivalled range of leisure facilities includes an overwater spa with seven treatment rooms, a fully-equipped PADI dive facility, a recreation beach club, Little Explorers kids’ club, three outstanding destination-dining offerings and an infinity pool.

