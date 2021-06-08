Embark on memorable celebrations once more at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

After a year of lockdown and isolation, it is understandable that emerging from these restrictions and celebrating life’s milestones again with families and loved ones will be a priority. What better place for your first romantic getaway than a private escape in the Maldives?

As one of the most stunning tropical nations on the globe, the Maldives has been crowned the best honeymoon destination time and time again by luxury travellers and the honeymoon package at Park Hyatt Maldives offers a once in a lifetime experience to help you celebrate your love in the most challenging of times.

Boasting a secluded location 10km away from the closest inhabited island, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa truly encompasses the original reasons for travellers to visit luxury resorts in the Maldives – virgin shores, untamed nature and Maldivian barefoot luxury.

Blending exceptional curated experiences of the breathtaking natural environment with humble, personalised hospitality and intimate private moments shared in the luxury of a stunning Overwater Villa or Beach Villa, Park Hyatt Maldives offers an unrivalled opportunity to celebrate together again.

Newlyweds can begin their life together without the complexities and tensions of the modern world, and devote time to one another against the backdrop of the stunning splendour of Maldivian nature.

Spend the days relaxing in the soothing turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, lazing on the silky sands of the resort’s pristine natural beach, and sipping on tropical cocktails as the sunset paints pastel hues across the clear Maldivian sky.

All check-in procedures are handled at the Velana International Airport lounge by the resort team, so the getaway begins as soon as guests set foot on shore.

Upon arrival at Hadahaa Private Island, guests will be warmly greeted by the resort’s General Manager and introduced to their personal Villa Host before being swept away to begin their experience of a luxury villa in Maldives.

The Villa Host plays an essential role in each guests’ holiday experience and is on hand 24 hours a day for any special requests, such as special private dinners or romantic bed decorations.

The sense of privacy, romance and discovery is enhanced in all the resort’s luxury villas by either the scenic and meandering pathways across the island linking the Beach Villas or a curving boardwalk leading to the Overwater villas.

Unpretentious design using natural materials found in the region constantly direct the gaze towards water, where the unique Maldivian sense of space. is reflected in the oneness with the ocean.

Bespoke romantic experiences such as a Beach Starlight Dinner, a one-of-a-kind Equator Brunch, couples private movie night or basking in Maldivian culture by joining the resort’s Cooking Class or Cocktail Class immerse guests within the tranquility of the private island lifestyle and present boundless opportunities for quality time together.

A once in a lifetime event deserves a luxury experience, and to help couples celebrate their honeymoon, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa has crafted a unique honeymoon package which includes daily breakfast and two-course lunch at The Dining Room, with tropical infinity pool and sea views through the swaying palm trees.

To capture the essence of their unforgettable honeymoon, a 30-minute couples photoshoot with the resident photographer is complimentary, while a one-time special floating breakfast at the Pool Villa or Beach Villa is perfect for the newlyweds’ Instagram feed.

For couples staying four nights or longer, one complimentary 60-minute couples massage and one complimentary bottle of Ernest Rapeneau champagne are also included.

At the heart of one of the largest natural atolls in the world, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a barefoot luxury hideaway and one of the best Maldives luxury hotel.

Hadahaa is secluded, away from teeming atolls of the North, with pristine waters and 360° house reef where snorkelling and scuba diving in Maldives are steps from each villa.

Seamlessly integrating local culture and environment, all 50 villas are minimalist in style, designed and built with guests’ privacy and comfort in mind.

From contemporary settings to casual ambiences, worldwide and regionally inspired dishes are offered for dining options.

The resort’s spa embraces local holistic wellness with treatments based on Hoonu – Cooling, Fini – Heating and Hiki – Hydrating.

The Honeymoon Package by Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa starts at $1,000 per villa per night. To plan and book an unforgettable Maldivian honeymoon from now until December 31, for stays between now and December 31, guests can visit the resort’s official website at www.experienceparkhyattmaldives.com.