Patina Maldives, Fari Islands opens

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands officially opened Tuesday.

Patina Maldives is the inaugural flagship property from sophisticated new lifestyle brand Patina Hotels & Resorts, the latest hospitality concept by Capella Hotel Group.

Designed by renowned Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan, Patina Maldives offers 90 contemporary one- to three-bedroom Beach and Water Pool Villas, alongside 20 Fari Studios, all of which embody a harmony of sanctuary and stimulation.

Set in the Fari Islands archipelago in North Male Atoll, guests can immerse themselves in a new expression of island life through thoughtful tailor-made wellness journeys, interactive music programmes, captivating culinary experiences, and bask in the light-filled James Turrell Skyspace pavilion — all while embracing the vibrant social scene that emanates from the destination’s communal heart: the Fari Marina Village and Fari Beach Club.

From zero-waste kitchens and recycling marine plastic to offering free dive lessons to children to nurture next-generation respect for the environment, this new luxury resort is driven by its commitment to perpetuality.

Patina Maldives advances the well-established trend of purposeful travel with a hands-on, data-led approach to positively impacting people and place, reflecting a brand-wide commitment to the pursuit of perpetuality.

From addressing waste in its supply chain and boosting the health of its guests, neighbours and local environment to ensuring energy-positive operations — including becoming the first resort in the Maldives with 100 per cent solar-powered kids’ club, recreation and dive centres — Patina Maldives is dedicated to making a lasting difference in everything it does.

