Patina Maldives, Fari Islands opens

107 views May 18, 2021

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands officially opened Tuesday.

Patina Maldives is the inaugural flagship property from sophisticated new lifestyle brand Patina Hotels & Resorts, the latest hospitality concept by Capella Hotel Group.

Designed by renowned Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan, Patina Maldives offers 90 contemporary one- to three-bedroom Beach and Water Pool Villas, alongside 20 Fari Studios, all of which embody a harmony of sanctuary and stimulation.

Set in the Fari Islands archipelago in North Male Atoll, guests can immerse themselves in a new expression of island life through thoughtful tailor-made wellness journeys, interactive music programmes, captivating culinary experiences, and bask in the light-filled James Turrell Skyspace pavilion — all while embracing the vibrant social scene that emanates from the destination’s communal heart: the Fari Marina Village and Fari Beach Club.

From zero-waste kitchens and recycling marine plastic to offering free dive lessons to children to nurture next-generation respect for the environment, this new luxury resort is driven by its commitment to perpetuality.

Patina Maldives advances the well-established trend of purposeful travel with a hands-on, data-led approach to positively impacting people and place, reflecting a brand-wide commitment to the pursuit of perpetuality.

From addressing waste in its supply chain and boosting the health of its guests, neighbours and local environment to ensuring energy-positive operations — including becoming the first resort in the Maldives with 100 per cent solar-powered kids’ club, recreation and dive centres — Patina Maldives is dedicated to making a lasting difference in everything it does.

Immerse yourself in the duality of Patina Maldives with an alluring opening package. Save up to 30 per cent, including half-board, return transfers and island activities. For bookings, please visit patinahotels.com/maldives.

