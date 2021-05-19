Crown & Champa Resorts properties win 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

Crown & Champa Resorts, the leading resort collection in the Maldives, has announced that its properties have been awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2021 award.

Recipients of this year’s Travellers’ Choice Award are the secluded haven of Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, the truly adults-only (18+) Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, the famed dive resort of Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, the top-rated Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, and the laid-back Innahura Maldives Resort, placing the properties in the top 10 per cent of hospitality businesses worldwide.

Hurawalhi Maldives, home to the iconic 5.8 All-glass, Undersea Restaurant, is awarded the Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best – the highest honour Tripadvisor bestows, and is ranked as #10 among the Top 25 Hotels for Romance in Asia.

The five-star Hurawalhi is accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main airport, and features 90 luxuriously appointed villas, including 60 Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas, for grown-ups who are seeking a perfect balance of barefoot luxury and enchanting adventures.

Award winners are recognised based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from Tripadvisor’s global community of travellers.

Catering to every purpose of travel, Crown & Champa Resorts Collection connects travellers with a passion for a life fully lived to the very best of this idyllic destination, offering world-class hospitality, thoughtful and attentive service, and authentic Maldivian experiences.

Each of the resorts in the collection promises a safe and beautiful holiday experience, whether it be for a rejuvenating solo holiday, a romantic getaway on an adults-only island, or a fun family vacation for multi-generational travellers.