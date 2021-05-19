OZEN LIFE MAADHOO voted top destination in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2021

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has again been voted by guests writing about their holidays on Tripadvisor as being among the world’s top hotels.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO is ranked #9 in the Top 25 Hotels for Romance — Asia list by Tripadvisor.

The coveted ‘Best of the Best’ award is offered only to a select few hotels, just the top one per cent worldwide.

“This is our third consecutive win! So we feel absolutely blessed, motivated, and proud of our passionate colleagues,” an announcement by the resort read.

“Deeply grateful to all our amazing guests for sharing memorable experiences on TripAdvisor. The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra – And, we promise to always go that extra step and create inspiring, unique, and delightful moments for you!”

THE OZEN COLLECTION is an award-winning, uber-lux, hospitality brand from Atmosphere Group that offers ultimate privacy blended with Refined Elegance, for blissfully immersive holidays in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016. THE OZEN COLLECTION’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, launched in December.

OZEN Tangalle takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.