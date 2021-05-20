Atmosphere Hotels properties win 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, a leading resort collection in the Maldives, has announced that its properties have been awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2021 award.

Recipients of this year’s Travellers’ Choice Award are Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives, OBLU SELECT at Sangeli, OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, and VARU by Atmosphere, placing the properties in the top 10 per cent of hospitality businesses worldwide.

Award winners are recognised based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from Tripadvisor’s global community of travellers.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is a dynamic and fast-growing ‘Indian Ocean Hospitality Brand’ with extensive resort development and management experience.

Set in some of the most beautiful Maldivian islands, the group operates five best in class resorts ranging from luxury to classic properties in two sub-brands, White Label Set by Atmosphere, and The Selection of OBLU by Atmosphere.

Atmosphere’s first property, Atmosphere Kanifushi, opened its doors in December 2013, followed by three resorts: OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, OBLU SELECT at Sangeli, and the newest addition, VARU by Atmosphere.

The expansion continues with OBLU XPErience Ailafushi and OBLU SELECT Lobigili – set to open in the Male Atoll in the summer of 2021.

OBLU SELECT at Tangalle, scheduled to open in 2023, will take the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka.

Renowned for their impeccable service and world-class dining experiences, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts offer guest-centric holiday experiences through first-of-its-kind resort plans inspired by the brand’s core philosophy, ‘Joy of Giving’.

From elegantly designed beach villas and overwater villas to a range of all-encompassing experiences – guests enjoy a truly relaxing and carefree holiday at each resort, elevated by warm and personalised hospitality.