You & Me Maldives wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award

You & Me Maldives has won 2021 Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best Awards, ranking the resort in the top one per cent of hotels worldwide.

Throughout a challenging year, You & Me Maldives stood out to travellers and provided an amazing experience despite unprecedented circumstances.

Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, award winners represent travellers’ ultimate favourites around the globe.

“Providing an impeccable service to our guests is our number one priority and it is indeed an honour to be on the list of 2021 Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Award Winners, which is the highest honour recognised by Tripadvisor,” a statement by the resort read.

“This award represents our consistent hard work, and we must continue on our path for excellence and professionalism. With almost two years of successful operation into the luxury resort segment in the Maldives, it is indeed a huge accomplishment for us to be presented such an award. We would like to thank all our guests and our hardworking team for their dedication.”

An idyllic and naturally chic resort, You & Me Maldives is your ultimate private romantic getaway destination. Adults-only island, targeting couples, honeymooners and friends, the resort is a quiet, relaxing retreat, far away from other hotels.