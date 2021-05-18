Grand Park Kodhipparu celebrates fourth anniversary with long stay offer

In June, celebrating its fourth anniversary, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, invites guests to stay longer in paradise.

We know it is never enough time to enjoy Maldives’ stunning nature in just a few days. So, if you are craving for a more extended getaway, look no further than what Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has to offer. Discover your safe paradise in a longer time.

Grand Park Kodhipparu invites guests to stay longer while saving up to 50 per cent off when staying at a minimum of 14 nights at the resort.

Guests can indulge in a cozy Lagoon Water Villa with direct access to the Maldives’s ocean.

Other benefits include three meals, complimentary return shared transfer and a complimentary fruit basket, and a bottle of wine upon arrival.

This long-stay package starts from $8,600 net inclusive of taxes for a minimum of 14 nights stay for two persons and guests staying from May 12 to July 31.

In June, as you stay on the island resort, lots of activities and experiences await. First, indulge in an exquisite dining experience at the award-winning Firedoor, featuring a four-course set menu of its four most favourite dishes over the past four years.

Then, chill out at Breeze Poolside Dining & Bar for a cocktail hour with selections of four favourite cocktails from each year of the resort’s opening.

Finally, have your celebration with a beautiful, unique celebration setup of Pergola Dinner by the beach featuring pre-dinner canapes and bubbles, a five-course set menu, and a free-flow-of-house beverage.

Or join the resort team in a special tropical barbecue by the beach on June 8. Set atop the warm sand and under the stars, the barbecue features selected prime cuts grilled to perfection.

Do not forget to experience the award-winning spa during your stay. Featuring an extensive spa menu, the spa offers a sanctuary for rejuvenation and relaxation.

During June, guests are invited to indulge in Ultimate Sun Tanning treatment to prepare their skin before sun exposure. Or try out Coffee & Orange Body Polish to clean and nourish their skin and leave them to refresh and glowing.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, invites guests to book directly from their website, where guests can enjoy six exclusive benefits such as best rate guarantee, exclusive member’s rate for Park Rewards members, flexibility, pre-arrival requests assistance, free Wi-Fi during stay.

Another important benefit that was recently introduced is the “Room for Trees” programme, where the Park Hotel Group will plant a tree for every booking made through our website.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, is conveniently located a 20-minutes speedboat ride from Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives.

The resort features 120 idyllic overwater villas, beach villas, and a two-bedroom grand residence.

Guests can enjoy culinary delight from three different restaurants, a pampering experience at the award-winning overwater Spa, and various marine and watersports activities.

The resort is also a perfect place for families fully equipped with games and amusement at the Beach Club and Little Explore’s Kids Club.